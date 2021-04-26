Ronnie Magro, Girlfriend Break Silence on Arrest; Insane Text Message Tirade to Jen Harley's Lover Exposed

During his decade as one of the main stars of Jersey Shore, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has put his infamous temper on display many, many times.
Unfortunately, his most shameful displays appear to have taken place off camera, and they've repeatedly landed Magro in trouble with the law.
Last week, we reported that the 35-year-old Magro was arrested in Los Angeles on domestic violence charges.
And this is not the first time that he's been accused of assaulting a woman with whom he was in a romantic relationship.
Now, through screenshots of Magro's text messages and new accusations about his behavior, a disturbing picture is emerging.
It appears that we're dealing with a monumentally troubled individual who is unable to control his rage, and who has the habit of unleashing his fury on the most vulnerable people in his life.
We're certainly relieved to report that his ex Jen Harley rescued their daughter from him shortly after this occurred.
If Ron's alleged behavior toward Harley and her current lover is any indication, we're scared for anyone in his inner circle.
Take a look:
1.
Here We Go Again
It brings us no pleasure to report that Ronnie Magro is back at it. The troubled Jersey Shore star, who was infamously arrested for a violent physical altercation with the mother of his daughter, Jen Harley, in 2019, has once again been accused of domestic violence.
2.
Major Problems
Ronnie is on 36 months probation for that incident, which could mean he's looking at major legal problems stemming from this. We should note that Ronnie has not yet been convicted of anything and is currently out on bail. But even if he once again avoids jail time, this latest incident has highlighted the many ways in which Magro is a very disturbed individual.
3.
More of the Same
Like his previous arrest, this one took place in Los Angeles, where Ronnie currently lives. While no victim has been named, we know it wasn't Harley, who has since come to take the couple's daughter back to Las Vegas, where she lives. While it hasn't been confirmed, it is believed that Ronnie's current girlfriend, Saffire Matos, was involved.
4.
Details Are Scarce
"He was arrested on April 22 at 11:50 a.m. for domestic violence, but due to victim confidentiality, I can't go into detail," said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokesperson for the LAPD.
5.
It Gets Worse
Ronnie's three-year-old daughter was present when the attack occurred, and as we said, Jen made the trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in order to bring her home.
6.
Caught In the Middle
Jen made her anger toward Ronnie apparent shortly after news of the arrest went public, proclaiming that this was the last time she would be making the Vegas to L.A. trip on her daughter's behalf (implying that Vegas is home for Ariana from now on). Little did she know that was just the start of the drama.
7.
Going Home
Shortly after he was arrested on Thursday of last week, Ron posted $100,000 bail and was driven home by an individual driving a white Mercedes.
8.
The Joe Show
For reasons that are not entirely clear, one of his first orders of business after leaving the holding facility was to send a series of angry text messages to Jen's boyfriend, who is currently known only as Joe - and who has already put Ronnie on blast.
9.
Angry Ronnie
The source of Ronnie's anger with Joe is unclear, but it's possible that he became enraged upon learning that Jen had posted about his arrest on her social media accounts. In any case, Joe would take things up a notch or 10 real quick.
10.
Back At It
Joe has deleted most of his posts about Ron, but they appeared on his Instagram page for long enough for fans to get a look. Over the weekend, he began posting more screenshots from his interactions with the Jersey Shore star, and it seems that Magro is still furious.
11.
Bailed Out
Yes, it seems that Ronnie launched into another tirade after getting sprung from the slammer, and again, it's not entirely clear what set him off. (Then again, we're clearly dealing with someone with serious anger management problems, to put it generously.)
12.
A Very Bad Habit
Once again, it wasn't long before Magro became increasingly aggressive, and in addition to verbal harassment, resorted to making physical threats as well.
13.
The Ron Rage Is Real
And once again, Ronnie quickly showed himself to be a very, very unstable individual, and not just within the confines of the alcohol-fueled, entertainment-driven, consequence-free Jersey Shore house of yore. Ron has been and continues to be in serious trouble with the law for good reason.
14.
The Whole Tooth
Of course, Joe delivered some low blows of his own, and he even tagged MTV in several of his posts, seemingly to ensure that Ronnie's last misbehavior will get him fired from Jersey Shore (which is likely what will happen). If this photo is to be believed, Ron has seen better days.
15.
Saffire Speaks Out
The story took an interesting turn this morning when Saffire Matos, Ronnie's current girlfriend, broke her silence and claimed that the situation is being badly misrepresented in the media.
16.
We Didn't See That One Coming
“Ronnie and I are fine,” Matos wrote on her Instagram Story. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”
17.
A Plea For Privacy
“I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online," she concluded.
18.
Ronnie Returns
Of course, you don't hear a full-throated defense of him there. But it's still surprising she spoke out. Even more surprising is the fact that Ronnie has now returned to Instagram himself. And despite the fact that he should probably keep quiet for legal reasons, he's been speaking his mind rather openly.
19.
Opening Up
"I take all experiences as lessons," Ronnie wrote in a bizarre, hashtag-laden message to his fans. "You really learn who cares about you when your [sic] down and than [sic] you see who doesn't."
20.
Feeling Blessed
"Thank you to My real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me! #BcOfYouGuysIFeelBlessed," he added.
21.
The Good Life
“Worse than wasted time is being used & wasting your love! #LV #YSL #Rolex #Teeth #RangeRovers #Cartier #Balenciaga #KnowYourselfBcTheyWillAlwaysTreatYouThe WayYouDeserve," Ron wrote in another post that has since been deleted. Commenters had some theories about the luxurious hashtags.
22.
Decoding Ronnie
“I’m thinking the hashtags are all the things he thinks she ‘used him’ for,” one commenter wrote. “I don’t follow his messy life, so I take this as these are all the things he’s bought her ie. she’s used him for- in his gross mind anyway,” another added.
23.
A Sound Theory
“I think he’s trying to paint himself as the victim of a gold digger, to flip the script so people talk about that instead of him being an abuser. It worked for him before,” a third commenter chimed in.
24.
Rightly Outraged
Unfortunately for Ronnie, that routine probably won't help him with the judge in his custody case. Not only does he not deny that he abused Matos, popping off on Instagram is not a good look. Also, Jen has made it clear that she's furious about this most recent incident.
25.
In the Fray
"She's probably getting guilt trip so bad right now, and being conditioned that somehow this is her fault, and SHE did this," Harley wrote on Instagram, speculating about why Saffire - the implied, albeit unconfirmed abuse victim - is quasi-sticking up for Ron.
26.
A Mother's Fury
For people close to Harley, it's a sad reminder that we've been down this road before. “Jen has been concerned about his behavior in front of Ariana and it’s been an issue she’s been worried about,” one insider says about the situation.
27.
A Tragic Pattern
“She knows he always has this pattern and that he does not change," the source continued, and her boyfriend upped the ante in terms of making this point to the public.
28.
Never Forget
While again, we must note that it's not clear what happened last week, Jen's boyfriend Joe posted this disturbing image as a reminder of who we're dealing with.
29.
Sick
Another image posted by Harley's boyfriend, purportedly taken after her infamous altercation with Ronnie. It's enough to make your skin crawl.
30.
Stay Tuned ...
So even if he avoids jail time, it sounds like Ron is in for a major legal battle if he hopes to even retain visitation rights with regard to his daughter. We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.