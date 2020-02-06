Roger Mathews Reveals He Battled Depression During Divorce From Jenni Farley [EXCLUSIVE]

In the 18 months since Roger Mathews and Jenni Farley separated, the former couple has been repeatedly put through the wringer by the tabloid media.

It was initially reported that the split was amicable, and fans were heartbroken by videos Mathews posted in which he implored his wife to give their marriage a second chance.

Alas, that was not to be, and the divorce eventually got ugly -- as divorces tend to.

These days, both parties have moved on -- Jenni with Zach Carpinello, Roger with new girlfriend Danielle Miel -- and both have set aside their differences in favor of making their children's happiness their top priority.

So Mathews' exclusive comments to The Hollywood Gossip can be considered a sort of closing statement on the topic of his divorce.

And even those who have been following the story closely might be surprised by what he has to say.

Take a look: