Rob Kardashian Seeks Full Custody of Daughter, Accuses Blac Chyna of Cocaine Use (And a Lot More)

The truce could only last for so long, you know?

For the past few months, we've heard almost nothing negative about Blac Chyna from Rob Kardashian... or about Rob Kardashian from Blac Chyna.

Following multiple public disputes and spats, it's seemed for awhile as if these exes were finally getting along, co-parenting their daughter, Dream, in peace and avoiding the spotlight.

But that's all changed now.

Kardashian has filed new legal papers in which he requests full custody of the former couple's young daughter, firing off one elicit allegation after another in the direction Chyna.

These are some ugly charges, you guys.

Are they true? We can't say for certain.

However, you can scroll down to see what Rob is now saying about his ex...