Rob Kardashian Seeks Full Custody of Daughter, Accuses Blac Chyna of Cocaine Use (And a Lot More)

The truce could only last for so long, you know?
For the past few months, we've heard almost nothing negative about Blac Chyna from Rob Kardashian... or about Rob Kardashian from Blac Chyna.
Following multiple public disputes and spats, it's seemed for awhile as if these exes were finally getting along, co-parenting their daughter, Dream, in peace and avoiding the spotlight.
But that's all changed now.
Kardashian has filed new legal papers in which he requests full custody of the former couple's young daughter, firing off one elicit allegation after another in the direction Chyna.
These are some ugly charges, you guys.
Are they true? We can't say for certain.
However, you can scroll down to see what Rob is now saying about his ex...
Here We Go Again...
Rob and Chyna stunned the public when they started dating in early 2016. Things actually went smoothly for awhile, too, with Rob losing weight and seeming healthier than ever before.
Then They Got Engaged!
After just 10 weeks or so of dating, Rob put a ring on it and the couple planned a wedding.
Blac Chyna, Cleavage for Days
A month after their engagement, the pair announced another bomshell piece of news: They were together. “I can confirm she’s pregnant and of course she’s happy,” Chyna’s rep told People Magazine back then.
Welcome, Dream!
The little girl was born on November 10, 2016 -- and, again, the couple seemed stable and very happy at the time.
A Reality Show Followed...
... because of course it did. Rob & Chyna aired on E! from September 2016 through December 2016. It mostly just involved the stars fighting alot.
Many Break-Ups Then Followed
There were too numerous to actually count, but the pair broke up and got back together on multiple occasions.
When Did We Know It Was Over?
Well, Rob published a number of lewd photos online of Chyna in late summer 2017... without her permission. He nearly got arrested on revenge porn charges. The two have not been back together since.
To Their Credit, However?
Neither has ever threatened to take away custody of Dream from the other, even when things were at their lowest. They always seemed to put their daughter's well-being before all else.
Unti Now?
Rob has taken the drastic step, according to a new legal filing, of seeking full custody of his three-year old. And his reasons why are darn explosive.
Yikes! What is He Alleging?
For starters, that Chyna regularly parties hard in her house ... with Dream present and strangers on the premises. Rob says his ex is drunk ALL the time.
How Bad is It?
A former employee of Chyna's claims she spends $600 on alcohol on a near-daily basis -- and can down an entire bottle of Hennessy. That's nuts if true.
It Gets Even Worse, Too
Rob goes on to say that Chyna snorts cocaine and making violent threats to people in her home. He says she often gets physical by throwing objects, including knives and lit candles.
Lit Candles?!?
Apparently, yes. In One alleged incident included in his doocuments, Rob claims that Chyna has hurled sharp objects at her hairdresser.
Poor Dream
In especially disturbing news, Rob writes that his daughter's behavior has changed for the far worse -- along with her personal hygiene -- due to Blac Chyna's parenting.
For Sad Example?
He says Dream's started "naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her." He adds that his child is dropped off to him with messy hair, dirty teeth and dirty nails.
Potty Mouth... to the Extreme
Kardashian also claims Chyna's influence has resulted in Dream developing a troubling habit of cursing ... including saying "bitch" and "What the f-ck?" Rob says these are not terms she hears at his home, that's for sure.
Khloe Backs Up Rob
Khloe Kardashian is also cited in these papers, as she claims that she's noticed a behavioral change in Dream at her play dates with her cousins. Khloe says when Dream initially gets back from being with Chyna, she's "more in defense mode" and is "decidedly more aggressive."
More Troubling Allegations:
Khloe is now on record as swearing she heard Dream say she doesn't want to go back with her mom... while Rob claims Dream also got physical with another kid in her gymnastics class last month.
What is Rob's Goal Here?
Along with primary custody of Dream, Rob wants Chyna to submit to drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes before each visit with Dream. He also requests that the supervising nanny be granted the authority to immediately end the visit if there's any violence in front of their child.
How Has Chyna Responded to These Charges?
With silence... so far. We expect her to lash out hard at any moment, however. After these many months of silence from both parties, things are about to get very ugly between them. Again.
Yup, It's Gotten Ugly
We have an update. In a statement to In Touch Weekly, a lawyer for Chyna now says: "So Rob Kardashian — who has physically abused his significant other (Adrienne Bailon) on camera and has posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna — wants to take custody of Chyna’s beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother?"
And You Suck, Too, Khloe!
Concludes this attorney: “And Khloé Kardashian — who has a DUI on her record — wants to take her niece Dream away from her loving mother, Chyna? Oh please. Chyna will vigorously contest this latest, despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law — where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiancé Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family (namely, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner)."