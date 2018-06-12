Kardashian Family Members' Net Worth: Kim and Kylie Are SO RICH!

Were it not for the seminal (tee-hee, see what we did there?) cinematic masterpiece known as the Kim Kardashian sex tape, there would be no Kardashian media empire to speak of.
Thirteen years after the film's release, however, the infamous Ray J-produced romp has essentially spawned America's most famous family of fame-obsessed egomaniacs.
Yes, proving again that the Kard clan has far more staying power than its harshest critics feared, it's hard to keep up with their wealth.
In addition to the OGs, the younger sisters of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe are raking in bank, and showing zero signs of slowing down.
And even with Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end this year, the Kard clan empire shows no signs of slowing down.
How much cash are we talking about here?
Here's the net worth for each family member, which may surprise you, at least as far as who's on top of the Kardashian money pile.
But we begin with this underachiever ...
1.
Rob Kardashian: Estimated Net Worth, $10 Million
Look, don't get us wrong. Most people on this planet would kill for a net worth of $10,00,000. In this family, though, that's pretty embarrassing. Aside from that line of socks that Kris made him slap his name on, Rob's business ventures are non-existent. His short-lived TV return with Blac Chyna flamed out faster than their combustible relationship. That net worth may be on the decline, too, as Chyna takes him for all she can for the next 17 years. Might want to start sending out resumes, Rob!
2.
Scott Disick: Estimated Net Worth, $40 Million
The Lord's bank account may not hold a candle to the mother of his kids and her siblings, but an eight-figure net worth for partying and fornicating your life away? Not bad for a talentless, 37-year-old hanger-on. Well played? Maybe. Anyway, Amelia Hamlin made a smart move in hitching her wagon to this star.
3.
Kendall Jenner: Estimated Net Worth, $45 Million (and Rising)
Walking the runway doesn't pay what it used to, but Kendall has supplemented her income with some very lucrative business partnerships -- including a cosmetics collab with her billionaire sister Kylie. A modest $45 million net worth for Kendall might be the beginning of the family's third billion-dollar net worth. Keep grinding, girl!
4.
A Financial Plan of Attack
Yes, even though she's currently the lowest-earning among her sisters, those who analyze this sort of thing closely say Kendall might be the most financially savvy. How so?
5.
Branching Out
The biggest money may be in reality TV and social media influencing, but Kendall is looking at the big picture and refusing to put all her eggs in one basket, focusing on a modeling career that -- by and large -- depends on her own work, not her family's endeavors. Will it pay off? Most likely, Whatever happens, she's not dependent on the E! Network and Instagram for her cash flow, and she also lives more under the radar than most.
6.
Kourtney Kardashian: Estimated Net Worth, $50 Million
Yes, the mother of three and former partner of Scott Disick might have taken some flak from Kim for her lack of work ethic, but it seems to us that she's doing just fine!
7.
Looking as Good as Her Bank Account!
Her work might not be as high-profile, but those who know Kourtney best say she stays on her grind 24/7, and we don't just mean working out like a woman possessed to keep up those insane curves.
8.
The Family Business
Kourtney's earnings come primarily from her work on Keeping Up With the Kardashians (fans may not realize that she's an executive producer, as well as one of the show's stars) and her social media endorsement deals with brands like Lyfe Tea. Not a bad Lyfe if you can get it.
9.
Fun Fact:
A true visionary, Kourtney was actually the first member of the family to make a foray into reality TV. In 2005, she starred in a single season of the season of show Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive, in which heirs and heiresses were made to work as ranch hands. And you thought you knew everything about the Kards!
10.
Khloe Kardashian: Estimated Net Worth, $50 Million
Sure Khloe's had a rough year, what with the with the leaked pics and the allegations of plastic surgery addiction, but she continues to pull in fat stacks from her many lucrative business ventures. You can always bank on Khloe to shill for something, shamelessly and effectively.
11.
The Spinoff Queen
Khloe is often regarded as the funniest and most naturally charming of the Kardashians, which may be why she's been able to star in so many spinoffs. None of which have been all that successful, but hey, she's always getting more work -- and she'll almost certainly land on her feet after KUWTK comes to an end.
12.
A One-Woman Network
In addition to Keeping Up with the Kardashians and a sporadic spinoff series in which she and Kourtney briefly live in different cities, Khloe hosted a show actually called Kocktails with Khloe on the FYI channel, and on Revenge Body on E! No word on whether she will executive produce Revenge Body 2, in which she murders Tristan the people who have been trash talking her on social media and disposes of their bodies.
13.
Kris Jenner: Estimated Net Worth, $90 Million
What's a family business without a momager? Kris outearns several of her daughters, but only because she's in the position of managing their profitable careers ... which are worth hundreds of millions in total.
14.
The Keeping Up Queen
Kris not only executive produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she's also credited with pitching the show to Ryan Seacrest back in 2007. In other words, she's taking plenty off the top. If you know what we mean.
15.
Spending Money to Make Money
Of course, the best thing Kris did for her bank account was give birth to five bankable daughters. She took a bit of a loss on Rob, but still a pretty good track record. Just kidding, Rob! But not really, talk about a black sheep and probably a net loss. No way she didn't spend more than $10M on raising that dude. And for what. FOR WHAT?!
16.
Caitlyn Jenner: Estimated Net Worth, $100 Million
Caitlyn is worth $100 million, breaking the nine-figure mark thanks to years of appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and later I Am Cait. Lest we forget, Caithas been a big deal for decades, raking in the dough from post-Olympics speaking tours and endorsement deals. Remember that Wheaties “Breakfast of Champions” box?
17.
New Doors Are Opening
Cait may be loaded, but she's not very involved in the Kard clan media empire these days. But her memoirs and speaking gigs should have her pulling in the big bucks for many years to come!
18.
Kim Kardashian: Estimated Net Worth, $1 Billion
Kim continues to rake in an absolutely insane amount of cash. And now, she's officially joined her estranged husband, Kanye West, in the billionaires' club!
19.
Always Hustling
Obviously, Kim still earns major bucks as a reality star and influencer, but most of her net worth comes from her Skims shape wear line and the sale of a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million in June 2020
20.
How Does She Do It?
In addition to cosmetics and shape wear, Kim’s social media presence, mobile game, endorsement deals and Keeping Up with the Kardashians money have all contributed to her whopping worth. And hey, she can pretty much take credit for all of her siblings’ fortunes.
21.
Kylie Jenner: Estimated Net Worth, $900 Million ... And Counting!
Remember those reports about Kylie becoming the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire? Well, they may have been just a bit premature. Forbes magazine has since dialed back its assessment of Kylie's net worth, reporting that she clocks in at roughly $900 million ... still not bad for a 23-year-old single mom!
22.
Makeup Mogul
We should say that Kylie's earnings are the hardest to estimate, but we know that her cosmetics line is currently valued at $800 million and like Kim, she should a sizable chunk of it to Coty last year.
23.
Goddess of the 'Gram
Kylie is also the top earner on social media. An analytics firm recently determined that she's paid upwards of $1 million for each sponsored post. Not a bad side hustle.
24.
Coming For You, Zuck
She still owns 49 percent of her beauty brand, and along with endorsements, her clothing line and TV paychecks, its still contributing to value the young star at $900 million. And she still has time to topple Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, as the youngest member of the 10-figure club.
25.
Doin' Fine
in other words, like her sisters, Kylie is not stressing about how she'll pay the bills in a post-KUWTK world.