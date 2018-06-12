Kardashian Family Members' Net Worth: Kim and Kylie Are SO RICH!

Were it not for the seminal (tee-hee, see what we did there?) cinematic masterpiece known as the Kim Kardashian sex tape, there would be no Kardashian media empire to speak of.

Thirteen years after the film's release, however, the infamous Ray J-produced romp has essentially spawned America's most famous family of fame-obsessed egomaniacs.

Yes, proving again that the Kard clan has far more staying power than its harshest critics feared, it's hard to keep up with their wealth.

In addition to the OGs, the younger sisters of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe are raking in bank, and showing zero signs of slowing down.

And even with Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end this year, the Kard clan empire shows no signs of slowing down.

How much cash are we talking about here?

Here's the net worth for each family member, which may surprise you, at least as far as who's on top of the Kardashian money pile.

But we begin with this underachiever ...