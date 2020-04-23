Prince Louis Birthday Photos are Here to Brighten Your Day

The third of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children, Louis turned two years old on Thursday, April 23.
In celebration of the occasion, the famous couple has released five new portraits of their youngest -- but they're more than just adorable.
They're special and inspiring and gorgeous and meant to honor those on the frontline of the global Covid-19 outbreak.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share five new photographs ahead of Prince Louis’ second birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge themselves wrote alongside the series images on Instagram.
Making the pictures even more unique? They were taken by Middleton!
Scroll down for a look at these rainbow-themed snapshots, and then keep scrolling down to see how much Louis has grown in a year. Heck, in two years.
Happy birthday, kid!
I'm 2!!!!!
This is the sort of content we need at the moment, right? Louis has been showcasing his artistic skills by making rainbow-colored paintings in support of National Health Service (NHS) workers and other essential workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic across the country.
Pretty Special, Right?
Gotta admire Kate and Harry for acknowledging all the heroes out there in such a beautiful and sort of subtle way, while also celebrating their son's birthday.
Louis is Such a Cutie!
The royal family of five is currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Hence why Middleton herself actually snapped these precious pictures.
The Very Young Prince
William and Kate their third child in April 2018. The little one joined his older siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, at the time -- and folks keep wondering whether he'll be their final addition, or if a fourth kid will be on the way someday.
A Special Handprint
The famous couple also shared this cool photo of their son's handprint. It's also rainbow. And it's also in honor of healthcare workers in England.
The Three Kids
Royal Family followers also got a glimpse of the adorable prince last month in a cute video taken by his parents at Anmer ... as Louis and his siblings joined millions of others clapping in appreciation of frontline workers and other employees fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
A Hug from Grandpa
Elsewhere, Clarence House Tweeted this image of Prince Charles holding his grandson, with the message: "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales."
Rewind a Year?
And this is one of the official portraits released by Kate and William when their third-born turned one year old. He's come so far, hasn't he?
The Serious Prince
LOL. Prince Louis was all business at the time, huh? We love it.
He's Here!
Let's go back nearly two years, shall we? This is the first photo ever shared of Louis.
Prince George at 2!
We're throwing it back here, folks. Remember this portrait of George when he turned two years old? Looks a lot like his little brother, doesn't he?
And Princess Charlotte?
Here you go, guys! Here's your look at Charlotte when she turned two years old back in 2017.
A Beautiful Family
Kate and William try to keep their kids away from the spotlight, except for special occasions or celebrations. This is the family's 2019 Christmas card.