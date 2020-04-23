Prince Louis Birthday Photos are Here to Brighten Your Day

Prince Louis is getting up there in age.

The third of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children, Louis turned two years old on Thursday, April 23.

In celebration of the occasion, the famous couple has released five new portraits of their youngest -- but they're more than just adorable.

They're special and inspiring and gorgeous and meant to honor those on the frontline of the global Covid-19 outbreak.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share five new photographs ahead of Prince Louis’ second birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge themselves wrote alongside the series images on Instagram.

Making the pictures even more unique? They were taken by Middleton!

Scroll down for a look at these rainbow-themed snapshots, and then keep scrolling down to see how much Louis has grown in a year. Heck, in two years.

Happy birthday, kid!