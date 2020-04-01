Peter Weber's Dating History Proves He's Always Been a Crappy Boyfriend

As you're probably aware, Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor was an absolute disaster.

Sure, it was entertaining at times, but not only did Peter fail to find love, it often seemed that he wasn't all that serious about looking for it.

Of course, his apparent indifference toward the process didn't stop Peter from proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss.

Shortly thereafter, he very gradually broke off the engagement so that he could half-heartedly pursue Madison Prewett.

Watching those irritating final episodes, you might have found yourself wondering if Peter was always so spineless and indecisive.

And now we have your answer.

Take a look: