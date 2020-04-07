Peter Weber: My Jaw Dropped When I Saw Kelley Again! (Sorry Hannah and Madi)

The entire Bachelor Nation is pretty confident that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are boning.

LIke ... they're sheltering in place together. It's realistic.

But until now, Peter hasn't actually addressed that relationship.

Now, he's spilling all, and he's not just talking about Kelley.

Peter is talking about Hannah Ann, about Madison, about his mom, and about Hannah Brown.

Take a look below and see what it looks like when Peter opens up.