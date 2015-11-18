People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive: A Very Hot History

HOTNESS ALERT! HOTNESS ALERT! HOTNESS ALERT!
2020
Michael B. Jordan tok home this honor in 2020. "It's a cool feeling," he told the publication for its cover story. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."
2019
John Legend took home the honor this year, due to his smooth voice and nearly perfect face. “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” the entertainer told the magazine. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”
2018
Responded Elba when he learned of the news: “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really. 'Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”
2017
He's done it! Blake Shelton has been named the Sexiest Man Alive for 2017.
2016
In 2016, People smelled what the Rock was cooking and declared it sexy.
2015
Bend it like Beckham? More like, we wish we could look like 2015 winner David Beckham! Even just for one day!
2014
Chris Hemsworth took home the honor. Anyone want to tell Thor he wasn't a worthy selection?
2013
And he will be loved! Adam Levine smolders on the 2013 cover.
2012
We'd Channing all over the Tatum of this 2012 winner any day at any time.
2011
Say it with us: the sexiness of Bradley Cooper is limitless, people. Limitless!
2010
We really hated The Green Lantern. Conversely, we love staring into the eyes of Ryan Reynolds.
2009
Johnny Depp doesn't make great movies anymore. But that doesn't make him any less great looking!
2008
Hugh Jackman can sing, can dance, can play Wolverine... and can smolder on this People cover.
2007
Matt Damon doesn't always know his identity as Jason Bourne. But his identity in 2007 was as the Sexiest Man Alive.
2006
George Clooney could win this award every single year, couldn't he?
2005
People celebrated this issue's 20th anniversary by giving us a sizzling cover shot of Matthew McConaughey.
2004
People fought the Law and the public won. Because we got to ogle Jude Law in 2004!
2003
Johnny Depp first took home this award in 2003. He would later repeat. Because he's very hot.
2002
There's no truth to the rumor that People nearly took this award away from Affleck after Gigli hit theaters.
2001
Pierce Brosnan was 007. But he was also 00-SEXINESS in 2001.
2000
People rang in the 2000s in a very sexy way. Make room for Brad Pitt, people!
1999
Richard Gere knows a thing or two about Pretty Women. About about being pretty himself.
1998
Does this guy never age?!? Amazing.
1997
This is not a typo. George Clooney has often been considered very, very sexy.
1996
Denzel Washington took home the title this year. For good reason, wouldn't you say?
1995
Look at that hair on Brad Pitt, people! Look at it!
1993
No award was given in 1994, and then Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford were named The Sexiest Couple Alive in 1993. Weird.
1992
Yes, Nick Nolte. This has to be the most unexpected winner to date, right?
1991
Patrick Swayze likely wrapped up this award with a single swivel of his dancing hips.
1990
Go ahead and jump on the couch in celebration, Tom Cruise! You were once the Sexiest Man Alive!
1989
Sean Connery has aged rather well, hasn't he?
1988
Rest in peace, John F. Kennedy Jr. The world was a better place with you in it.
1987
Harry Hamlin formerly starred on L.A. Law. He broke all laws of sexiness back then, too!
1986
Mark Harmon has major staying power. Think of how long before NCIS ever existed that he covered this issue. Wow!
1985
Mel Gibson started it all. Long before the world realized he was an insane hater of Jewish people.