Paola Mayfield: Witness The 90 Day Fiance Star's Incredible Post-Baby Body Transformation

Paola Mayfield is one of 90 Day Fiance's hottest stars, ever.
The story of Paola and Russ has fallen off of TLC's radar lately.
But fans have been able to follow their lives on social media even when they didn't return to Happily Ever After? in 2020.
In 2019 -- on the very first day of it, in fact -- the Mayfields welcomed the birth of their first child.
This happy step on their journey as a growing family was followed by Pao's eye-popping post-baby body progress.
To put it mildly, Paola is hot and fit and did not want to waste any time before getting back her rock hard abs.
The jaw-dropping results of her quest to regain her pre-pregnancy body speak for themselves.
Take a look:
1.
Paola and Russ are parents
In 2018, the couple revealed that they were pregnant.
2.
This was a big deal in more ways than one
Paola had previously suffered a miscarriage, so this would be their rainbow baby.
3.
Fans followed along with her pregnancy
Pao is a fitness model. Every pregnancy is a little different -- sometimes, the same person can have two radically different experiences. The way that the body changes, inside and out, can vary a lot. Paola took fans along on her journey as her baby bump grew and grew.
4.
Then, success!
Her precious baby boy was born in the wee hours of January 1, 2019.
5.
Axel was born at home
Their son, Axel Mayfield, was born at home, and 90 Day Fiance viewers got to see a lot of that night on screen.
6.
It was an adjustment for Paola
She had a lot of postpartum issues, from insecurities about her baby (not letting others hold him) to increasing paranoia about medicine (we are sorry to say that Paola has expressed some "vaccine hesitancy" views that are not rooted in science).
7.
One month later
On February 1, just a month after bringing Axel into the world, Paola showed off her body's recovery from the ordeal of pregnancy and childbirth.
8.
She showed off, in fact
Her post-baby body after a month was looking more fit and slender than your average person's does without ever having given birth. That is not a surprise -- she's a fitness model. The same genetic factors that give her rock-hard abs most of the time also helped her to "bounce back."
9.
But her body was changed
Paola shared with fans and followers that she was learning to love her curves.
10.
And she gained another ... asset
Pao flaunted her big butt for the camera, noting that it had never been that size before her pregnancy.
11.
Having a child takes up a lot of time
Paola was of course feeding and caring for her newborn baby. Between postpartum issues, the trauma of her miscarriage, and her natural love for her son, this consumed almost all of her time. Being a new parent is no joke.
12.
Here she is at three months
Three months after giving birth to baby Axel, the two were already wearing matching outfits -- so cute! -- and Paola was looking even trimmer.
13.
At six months
Paola's post-baby body half a year after giving birth to baby Axel was absolutely phenomenal.
14.
Remember ...
Celebrity culture creates false expectations of how quickly the human body can realistically recover from childbirth, but Pao and Russ don't have Kardashian money for an army of nannies, personal trainers, nutritionists, or any other "help" when it comes to having the time and resources for weight loss. Paola bounced back like this on her own.
15.
At (almost) 10 months
Paola and Russ dressed up with baby Axel for his very first Halloween. Their costumes were nothing short of ... well, incredible. (Seriously, if you want to do a family costume and your kids are too young to make their own requests, The Incredibles is a great way to go)
16.
More than a month after that
In December, just before Saturnalia began if you want to be more specific, Paola shared this snap with Russ, showing her post-baby body nearly a year after giving birth.
17.
Happy Birthday, Axel!
On January 1, 2020, the Mayfields celebrated Axel's very first birthday.
18.
Awwww
Now, most people don't remember their first birthdays. (I remember my second, which I'm told is unusual, but not my first) But it's important to mark milestones, and the Mayfields did so in style.
19.
Celebrating your firstborn's first birthday is a huge deal. It's happiness like on their first day, but without the agony (or cleanup) of childbirth.
20.
There was more to celebrate, though
Pao showed off her post-baby body one year later.
21.
Wow!
Some people take years to get their bodies in a pre-pregnancy state. Most people never do. (And then of course there are the irreversible changes, like weakened bones and teeth from where your body stripped away at existing calcium to build a tiny skeleton)
22.
WOW
Paola is known for being one of the hottest 90 Day Fiance stars in history, and she certainly earned that title.
23.
Her body isn't static -- no one's is
Paola shared with fans that she is happy with her changing body.
24.
She's back to posting thirst traps
Most of Paola's followers are just there to keep up with her life or to support her, but plenty appreciate the hotness on display.
25.
She has also kept fit during the pandemic
Paola shared her strategies for keeping fit during lockdown earlier this year. Clearly, the results speak for themselves.
26.
And these days ...
She's gone pink! It's an amazing look on her, though we were also fond of the blonde look, the dark brown look, and the red velvet.