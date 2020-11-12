Paola Mayfield: Witness The 90 Day Fiance Star's Incredible Post-Baby Body Transformation

Paola Mayfield is one of 90 Day Fiance's hottest stars, ever.

The story of Paola and Russ has fallen off of TLC's radar lately.

But fans have been able to follow their lives on social media even when they didn't return to Happily Ever After? in 2020.

In 2019 -- on the very first day of it, in fact -- the Mayfields welcomed the birth of their first child.

This happy step on their journey as a growing family was followed by Pao's eye-popping post-baby body progress.

To put it mildly, Paola is hot and fit and did not want to waste any time before getting back her rock hard abs.

The jaw-dropping results of her quest to regain her pre-pregnancy body speak for themselves.

Take a look: