Nicole Nafziger: What Her Mom REALLY Thinks About Azan ... and Their Quarantine

For a couple of years, 90 Day Fiance fans demanded to know why Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou were so far apart, if they "really" loved each other so much.

In early March, Nicole took a trip to Morocco to see Azan in person.

Instead of silencing critics, however, the romantic vacation has them voicing brand new criticisms.

After the coronavirus pandemic effectively trapped Nicole with Azan, fans mom-shamed Nicole for "abandoning" her daughter.

May is fine and safe, of course, but we're sure that she and Nicole miss each other a lot.

Now, Nicole's mom is weighing in, telling fans exactly what she thinks of Azan, plus a lot more about Nicole's now-extended vacation.