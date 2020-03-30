Nicole Nafziger: What Her Mom REALLY Thinks About Azan ... and Their Quarantine

For a couple of years, 90 Day Fiance fans demanded to know why Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou were so far apart, if they "really" loved each other so much.
In early March, Nicole took a trip to Morocco to see Azan in person.
Instead of silencing critics, however, the romantic vacation has them voicing brand new criticisms.
After the coronavirus pandemic effectively trapped Nicole with Azan, fans mom-shamed Nicole for "abandoning" her daughter.
May is fine and safe, of course, but we're sure that she and Nicole miss each other a lot.
Now, Nicole's mom is weighing in, telling fans exactly what she thinks of Azan, plus a lot more about Nicole's now-extended vacation.
1.
Mother knows best!
Robbalee has been caring for May while Nicole has been trapped* in Morocco. (*We have to acknowledge that fans believe that she could have returned home by now if she had wanted to)
2.
First, let's start at the beginning
In early March (around the 10th and 11th -- hard to put a fixed date on a flight when it's going to last more than half a day, you know?) Nicole revealed to fans that she was flying out to Morocco to see Azan. Yes, this is one of the new photos from their reunion.
3.
Look who went with her to the airport!
No, Robbalee didn't fly out with her to Morocco. But she did ride with her so that she could drive back the car.
4.
And she did more than that
Nicole left sweet little May, who turned 6 years old earlier this year, with Robbalee.
5.
At first, it was all good
Nicole posted a bunch of photos of sights around Morocco, plus PDA like this.
6.
Tajine!
Nicole had also been looking forward to tajine, a savory stew featuring meat, veggies, and fruit, and got to snack on that while dining out.
7.
It was supposed to be a two-week trip
Then, several days after her arrival, the reality of the pandemic began to hit much harder in Europe, North America, and yes, Morocco.
8.
No more restaurants for them
Morocco closed down restaurants and banned public gatherings -- on the same day as they shut down all flights in or out of the country.
9.
There WERE flights out
The UK swiftly arranged emergency flights for hundreds of stranded Brits (etc) in Morocco to fly to London. The US at this point was mostly just shrugging its shoulders due to chronic mismanagement at the Federal level, so the UK also invited Americans to make the trip to London as a stepping stone towards their return home. But this was only about halfway into Nicole's vacation. She did not board one of those flights.
10.
She stayed for the rest of her trip
In fact, by our count, she's stayed nearly a week longer than the "two weeks" that she had initially planned. It's impossible to account for every disaster that might take place. Very few people consider the possibility of a once-in-a-century pandemic when they make vacation plans.
11.
So now, they're stuck together
Nicole has been getting mom-shamed by people who think that she "abandoned" May to get "deliberately" stuck with Azan, as if Nicole was banking on the entire world grinding to a hault as a devastating virus ravages the globe. Her mom, Robbalee, is speaking to critics on social media.
12.
Why didn't Nicole make an emergency trip home?
Even if she missed out on the evacuation flights to the UK after Morocco shut down normal flights, this commenter says that Nicole could get a pricey flight home in exchange for an IOU to the airline, essentially. So why doesn't she do it? Robbalee says "She has her reasons."
13.
Fans don't always see the whole story
Right now, 90 Day Fiance fans see what Nicole puts on social media, what they've seen on the show itself, and rumors and speculation. That's not the same thing as getting the whole story, as Robbalee points out.
14.
Don't tell her how to talk to her daughter
First of all, Robbalee is her own person, but as she points out here, fans have no real idea what she has said or not said to Nicole about Azan.
15.
Here's how she views Azan
She sees him as a nice person, but also as a "loafer" -- and points out that there is no shortage of men without jobs in the US. And, ultimately, Robbalee has accepted that only Nicole can make life choices for Nicole.
16.
Ultimately, she understands the trolls
Here, Robbalee answers a very unhappy person with compassion and understanding, something that they are clearly not getting in their real lives. That's always the story behind hateful trolls, folks.
17.
Distinguish truth from reality
A lot of 90 Day Fiance fans are convinced that Azan is a scammer -- or worse, as we'll discuss in the next slide -- and Robbalee wants to remind people that just because they read or saw something, doesn't mean that it's true.
18.
So, about that nasty rumor ...
Folks have been claiming that Azan is secretly married with children -- not unlike Sumit. It's a rumor so wild that even Robbalee, who has been bombarded with fan theories for years, had not heard this one.
19.
In real life
We all know that Nicole adores her daughter and puts her first. Going on a brief trip to see her fiance doesn't change that. We're not sure why she hasn't returned to Florida, but she didn't "abandon" May. She's at grandma's. She's fine.
20.
Real talk?
Lots of people have opinions about Nicole and Azan. Even if we ignore the straight-up bigots, there are folks who think that no amount of love is worth an engagement this lengthy, or who think that they'd be better suited with other people. Robbalee has voiced her own concerns, but she's very politely telling people to mind their own beeswax.
21.
Nicole will be home before you know it!
In fact, it's entirely possible that Nicole is already home and hasn't announced it yet. We're not saying that this is the case, just that it's been a few days since Robbalee's comments and that Nicole hasn't updated any new pics one way or the other in the past little bit. Wherever she is, we hope that she remains safe and healthy!