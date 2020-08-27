Nicole Nafziger: Stop Judging My Relationship With Azan! It's True Love!

If there is one thing that 90 Day Fiance trolls love, it's to give Nicole Nafziger grief.

They have tried to shame her for "lying" about Azan.

They have mom-shamed her, body-shamed her, and tried new forms of trolling that don't have a shame-hyphen name yet.

Now, a new troll strolled into her comments with a new message.

This commenter says that there's no way that Nicole and Azan's relationship can work out -- that it's always been doomed.

Why? Because, they claim, Nicole is a bad person.

Nicole is shutting that down.