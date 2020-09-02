Nicole Nafziger Slams 90 Day Fiance Mom-Shamers: If I'd Known I'd Get Stuck in Morocco, I'd Do Things Differently!

Nicole Nafziger gets trolled left and right by 90 Day Fiance fans, unfortunately.

Sometimes she is judged for her engagement to Azan.

Other times, she's mom-shamed for everything under the sun.

Now, fans are accusing her of "leaving" her daughter, as if she had just abandoned her 6-year-old.

That's not what happened.

But in her replies, Nicole is being nicer than she needs to -- and also revealing what she would have done differently if she had known when the COVID-19 pandemic would hit.

It's not a perfect answer, but it's an honest one.