Nicole Nafziger Shares Cozy Pics with Azan While STRANDED in Morocco

Last week, we wondered if Nicole Nafziger would end up stranded in Morocco during the coronavirus pandemic that has turned society upside down.

Well, we hate to bring bad news.

Her two-week vacation in Morocco to reunite with Azan Tefou may end up lasting longer than intended.

But despite the shutdown of flights and the bans on restaurant dining and public gatherings, Nicole has been enjoying herself.

She has posted a bunch of new photos -- of herself, of Azan, and of Morocco.

Take a look below: