Nicole Nafziger Reunites with Azan; Will the Coronavirus Keep Her in Morocco?

Earlier this week, Nicole Nafziger flew out to see Azan Tefou after ages of only seeing each other through screens.
The 90 Day Fiance alum has been thoroughly documenting her trip, starting with her preparations and her flight out there.
Now that they're together, we of course have brand new pictures of them both -- for the first time in years.
But there's a lot of very reasonable anxiety about the coronavirus right now. COVID-19 is a global pandemic.
Could Nicole end up getting stranded indefinitely in Morocco as this crisis worsens?
It's happening!
This isn't a throwback photo, folks. Nicole is in Morocco and she shared this new pic of the two of them together. But ... there may be a downside to their happy reunion. Let's start at the beginning.
She's been building up hype!
For weeks before her trip, Nicole built up hype, teasing fans about her "upcoming trip." For a while, some thought that she was headed on a day trip to Disney World with May. Nope -- she was gearing up to see Azan.
She has her money, honey
Before announcing her intended destination, Nicole showed off her currency, which is really the next best thing.
She headed to the airport
This was early in the week, and look who accompanied her -- that's Bobbalee, her mom!
But she was just there for the car trip
Bobbalee wasn't flying with Nicole, just saying goodbye to her daughter before her trip and, of course, driving the car back. The car can't drive itself back home (yet -- but self-driving cars will make airport pickups a lot easier in the future, right?).
Nicole decided to share everything
She has been very good about keeping followers up to date via social media, and she revealed that she would continue doing so from Morocco.
Confirmation!
It's one thing to show that your money is ready for Morocco. It's another to confirm your destination. You go, Nicole!
Make no mistake ...
Nicole was 100% going to see Azan! As if she would fly out to Morocco for any other reason on her budget. She's a single mom!
Speaking of May
May didn't go with her this trip. Instead, May is staying with Bobbalee!
For how long?
For two weeks! At this point, we'd say that Nicole has another week and a half left of this scheduled fortnight of fun with her fiance.
Oh, and this is important
She's so hyped for Tajine, a slow-cooked and savory stew made of meat, veggies, and fruit. We say that this is important because, well, you'll see later in this post.
This is also important:
No 90 Day Fiance cameras are with her here. It's just her and her phone. That's how she can share all of this with us as it happens -- she's not filming, so there's no NDA.
This is a landmark event
This is their very first time meeting up at the airport without a camera crew and a gaggle of producers!
Here were her flight details
That's a huge amount of time in the air -- but that's what happens when you cross the Atlantis. Don't worry, she touched down safely at the end.
Safety first!
Nicole very correctly did not wear a mask, as those should be reserved for those with medical necessity -- mostly for healthcare workers and for those who are infected with COVID-11 and wish to avoid spreading the coronavirus to others during this global pandemic.
Everyone wishes her well
Even people who think that Azan is some sort of scammer or who think that he's just not putting in enough effort to be worthy of her want her to have a safe and pleasant trip, obviously.
There she goes!
Nicole shared a photo as she boarded her flight in Tampa. Woohoo!
Woohoo!
Nicole made sure that she had just a touch of extra comfort during her longest flight as she soared over the Atlantis. This would have been early Tuesday morning on March 10, by our math. (Nicole, if we're wrong, let us know -- math is NOT one of my strengths)
Hi, Paris!
Bye, Paris! This week is not really one for spending a lot of time in Europe anyway.
Nicole's comfort continued
She shared that she had a row to herself. Flying in an airplane during a global pandemic isn't the most fun thing in the world, but you might enjoy some extra space to yourself.
She flew over Spain
Careful, Nicole! We hear that the rain in Spain has a surprising tendency to fall, mainly, upon planes. (Okay, that was awful, I'll see myself out)
It was all worth it! Look!
There they are, back together again!! And this, as you're about to see, is not their only new photo.
Here they are again!
Admittedly, Nicole has not been drowning us in selfies. She's either spending too much time with Azan and less with her phone because they missed each other so much, or she's saving selfies to dole out after her return to Florida at the end of her visit. Or you know what? Maybe both.
She's getting what she wants
Tea time! We've never had Moroccan tea but tea tends to taste pretty darn good, so we'd be eager to try it -- especially with Nicole's recommendations.
Tajine for dinner!
This tajine -- remember, the savory stew that Nicole was looking forward to having along with tea? -- looks VERY delicious.
That's it on the new couple selfies
We're sure that there are more to come from Nicole, and we're excited for them.
For now, she's busy taking in the ... sights
Real talk: Nicole has said that they've "been intimate," which she kept deliberately vague, but we hope that they are making the most of their time together in a way that will make them both happy.
Still, fans have real concerns
See, COVID-19 is a global pandemic. And the same week that Nicole flew out to Morocco, the US halted travel from Europe to the US.
It's chaos right now
Seriously, a guy with whom I went to high school is stranded in Europe right now. He spoke to the US consulate who told him that the administration has told them nothing and that he probably knows more than they do. The ban, of course, came weeks too late to do anything, and was only implemented (pointlessly) after over 1,000 cases had been confirmed in the US. Pure clownery.
This isn't just about China, South Korea, and Europe
On Friday, March 13, Morocco confirmed it's 7th case of COVID-19. While a travel ban from Morocco would be pointless, the ban on travel from Europe was, too, and that went through. When 7 confirmed cases turn into 700 in the coming days, there's no telling how the White House will react, except that whatever they do will be nothing good.
Will Nicole be trapped in Morocco?
As we just pointed out, it's a real thing that's happening to real people left and right. Russia, (apparently) the UK, and Africa could easily be next on the chopping block, even though it's way too late.
May will be okay
May is with Bobbalee, her loving grandmother. As a healthy child, May is also less likely to strongly impacted by the coronavirus. She won't go hungry or end up without a home if Nicole is delayed extra days or weeks, though Nicole may run low on cash. Hopefully, she planned for this contingency.
Whatever happens, we hope that Nicole remains safe and happy!
In the mean time, folks, make sure that you have enough food to last you for a couple of weeks if these get desperate. Wash your hands frequently and well, avoid unnecessary gatherings, and practice self-isolation as much as you reasonably can. Good luck to us all. With this being so poorly mishandled at the federal level, this will get worse before it gets better.