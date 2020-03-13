Nicole Nafziger Reunites with Azan; Will the Coronavirus Keep Her in Morocco?

Earlier this week, Nicole Nafziger flew out to see Azan Tefou after ages of only seeing each other through screens.

The 90 Day Fiance alum has been thoroughly documenting her trip, starting with her preparations and her flight out there.

Now that they're together, we of course have brand new pictures of them both -- for the first time in years.

But there's a lot of very reasonable anxiety about the coronavirus right now. COVID-19 is a global pandemic.

Could Nicole end up getting stranded indefinitely in Morocco as this crisis worsens?