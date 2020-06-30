Nicole Nafziger Obliterates Mom-Shamer: You Don't Know My Life!

Nicole Nafziger has gotten dragged by fans and even slammed by a former 90 Day Fiance castmate.

Why?

Partially because she is a popular target for "fans" to criticize -- one of the reasons that she is no longer filming for the franchise.

Additionally, Nicole has been effectively stranded in Morocco for the duration of this COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Nicole learly loves her 6-year-old daughter very much, fans are giving her hell for spending so much time away from May.

Nicole's most recent confirmation that she is still in Morocco was met with the usual mom-shaming.

This time, for the first time in ages, Nicole clapped back -- hard.