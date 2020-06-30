Nicole Nafziger Obliterates Mom-Shamer: You Don't Know My Life!

Nicole Nafziger has gotten dragged by fans and even slammed by a former 90 Day Fiance castmate.
Why?
Partially because she is a popular target for "fans" to criticize -- one of the reasons that she is no longer filming for the franchise.
Additionally, Nicole has been effectively stranded in Morocco for the duration of this COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Nicole learly loves her 6-year-old daughter very much, fans are giving her hell for spending so much time away from May.
Nicole's most recent confirmation that she is still in Morocco was met with the usual mom-shaming.
This time, for the first time in ages, Nicole clapped back -- hard.
1.
is Nicole Nafziger a ... bad mom? (No)
Mom-shamers are once again coming after Nicole for her prolonged stay in Morocco after the COVID-19 pandemic turned her two week trip to see her fiance, Azan, into an extended residency.
2.
Nicole is still in Morocco
A week after Independence Day, she will have been there for four months. That is a very prolonged visit.
3.
It hasn't all been fun and games
Obviously, she was thrilled beyond words to be reunited with Azan after spending so much time apart.
4.
Nicole said it herself
She was just halfway into a fun vacation when the lockdown hit -- no more dinners out with Azan, no more sightseeing. That cannot have been easy to accept.
5.
But at the same time ...
Just one week into her visit (if that), the Moroccan government shut down everything, from restaurants to airports. She has been stuck ... though some fans say that there are alternatives that Nicole could explore.
6.
This week, Nicole posted this!
She praised and tagged her mother, writing: "Thank you for taking care of my little girl since I can’t come back home yet." This is confirmation of what we already knew, that Nicole is still in Morocco three and a half months after setting off for what was to be a two-week visit with Azan.
7.
The photo was a throwback
Nicole wasn't trying to hide that. Notably, we showed everyone a similar image from her Stories back in March. It's from when Robbalee drove Nicole to the airport for her flight. It says so, right on (this version of) the photo.
8.
Her mom commented
Robbalee didn't comment with words, but with a series of affirming and affectionate emojis, and Nicole replied with "Love you momma."
9.
Then came the mom-shaming
A "fan" commented with a claim that, actually, the US government is paying for free flights to repatriate citizens during this crisis -- the implication being that Nicole is deliberately ghosting her daughter for no reason so that she can stay with Azan.
10.
Nicole clapped back
"Haha, they’re paying for it? I’d like to know where they said that because every time I’ve looked into it, it’s [2-3 times] the price of a normal flight that the passenger has to pay," her response begins.
11.
Mom-shamers don't know her life
"Y’all think you’ve got it all figured out because of whatever you [hear], but [were] you one of the people who had to actually email the government to see?" Nicole asked rhetorically. "Nope."
12.
She's tired of the misinformed judgment
"Stop judging my [life] and decisions. Just an idea," Nicole suggested. "I know you won’t listen because it’s easier to pin me as a bad mom and gossip about the drama."
13.
She even teases future news
"Soon enough, y’all can take a [peek] into my real life. Maybe," Nicole tantalizes. Those of us who have NOT been mom-shaming Nicole would like that, too.
14.
Who is right? Nicole or the mom-shamer?
It's a little complicated, so we'll tackle that in a moment.
15.
Look at the kinds of replies that she gets
One innocuous post about her mom, and Nicole gets bombarded with this clownery. An accusation, a question about the lack of photos of Azan (a fair question, but is this the venue?), and a weird question about where a ring photo came from.
16.
Folks ...
Like so many other reality stars, Nicole Nafziger shares news stories about her (former) castmates. Often, the teaser is just a photo with one line and then a link. Instead of clicking the link and finding out the answers to all of their questions, some absurd clowns just see the photo, imagine what it might mean, and never click the link -- and then try to fuss at the star who shared it. The ring was about a 90 Day Fiance star's recent engagement, obviously. Click and read or don't, but don't make it Nicole's problem.
17.
The same thing JUST happened
Nicole apologized -- which she had no need to do -- for sharing an ultrasound photo. People who were "confused" by a photo because they couldn't be bothered to click the link are to blame, not Nicole herself.
18.
She does have defenders ...
But right after that comes another shamer, and then another who insists that if their friend could get home, surely so could Nicole.
19.
So what is the truth?
In this excerpt from Forbes, it is explained that the US does offer repatriation -- a process usually reserved for conflict zones or natural disasters in specific parts of the world -- but that the citizen must eventually pay back the considerably higher price of the flight, and may end up needing yet another flight (during a pandemic) because the plane could land anywhere in the US.
20.
Nicole has flown during the pandemic
In fact, though we don't have the precise hours of her flights, there is a good chance that she was either in the air or had just arrived in Morocco when COVID-19 was officially declared to be a pandemic.
21.
We can understand her reluctance to repeat the experience
Contrary to what her critics seem to think, it's not like she could just jet back to Florida and go back to work at Starbucks. First of all, Starbucks were closed for a good amount of time.
22.
Also ...
Nicole is from Florida, where the state government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been as atrocious as the federal government's. She would have few options but to return to work immediately, immersing herself among potentially infected people in a state that has still not mandated mask-wearing.
23.
Would THAT make her a good mom?
Should Nicole subject herself to every day's Starbucks crowd, many going maskless, and then come home to her 6-year-old daughter? Or should she remain sheltering in place where the cost of living is significantly lower, knowing that May is safe with grandma, and minimize both of their exposures to the virus?
24.
We don't know what's best
And we certainly cannot tell Nicole what to do with her life -- but then, neither can fans and mom-shamers.
25.
So even if Nicole could have come home earlier ...
... She would likely be financially hurting and forced by circumstances to go back to work to sustain herself and also in order to pay back over $1,000 to the US government for a single flight.
26.
For now ...
We hope that Nicole and May both remain safe during this pandemic. We're not sure how much good Nicole could do for May by flying home and having to wait two weeks alone in self-quarantine before seeing her, anyway. And yes, anyone would need to do that after flying right now.
27.
They're still keeping in touch
They have wifi in Morocco, obviously, and Nicole can keep in touch with her mother and daughter on a daily basis.
28.
Her mom supports her
Robbalee may not always agree with Nicole's desires or goals, but she loves her daughter and understands what she's doing. That's part of loving someone -- helping them live their lives.
29.
She's been gone for a long time
When she flew, masks were both optional and occasional. Professionals and the public alike have learned a tremendous amount about COVID-19 since Nicole headed to Morocco, both in terms of how vital mask-wearing can be to save lives and in terms of how devastating the virus can be on the human body -- even for those who survive.
30.
Nicole had such high hopes for her visit
In addition to Azan, Nicole was looking forward to tajine -- a savory stew with meat, veggies, and fruit -- and to Moroccan tea.
31.
Tea time it was!
Hopefully, Nicole is still able to enjoy all of the Moroccan tea that her heart desires ... just not in restaurants.
32.
The same goes for tajine
At least she had one week of dining out before everything shut down, right?
33.
Plus, she took lots of pictures
Nicole took plenty of photos, capturing everything from stunning vistas to lovely architecture and more.
34.
Most importantly, though
She was reunited with Azan, and they even got to -- for a few days, at least -- go out on dates like any other engaged couple before the pandemic hit.