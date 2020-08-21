Nicole Nafziger Obliterates Claims She "Lies" About Azan!

This week, Nicole Nafziger offered proof that Azan is not already married.

When they get married, she will be his first wife -- and his only wife.

But some 90 Day Fiance trolls aren't letting up.

Instead of spinning the same wild theories, they are trying a new approach.

Now they're just insisting that Nicole is a "liar" who "lies" about everything.

While we'd chalk the infamous $6,000 fib to reality TV shenanigans more than anything, they're not even talking about that.

They say that Nicole is lying about Azan on a fundamental level.

Take a look below to see her clapback over the rude name-calling.