Nicole Nafziger is Going to See Azan, For Real This Time!

There have been a lot of bumps in Nicole Nafziger's road to love.

Azan abruptly canceled their planned romantic rendevouz. Then Nicole had to pull out of plans last year.

For weeks, now, Nicole has been building up hype for her upcoming trip, only for fans to doubt that she's really planning to see Azan.

Now, after so many little disappointments, it's happening. For real.

We don't mean that she'll be going soon. We mean that, at the time that this was written, she was on a plane.

Take a look below for all of the deets on Nicole's romantic reunion with Azan!