Nicole Nafziger is Going to See Azan, For Real This Time!

There have been a lot of bumps in Nicole Nafziger's road to love.
Azan abruptly canceled their planned romantic rendevouz. Then Nicole had to pull out of plans last year.
For weeks, now, Nicole has been building up hype for her upcoming trip, only for fans to doubt that she's really planning to see Azan.
Now, after so many little disappointments, it's happening. For real.
We don't mean that she'll be going soon. We mean that, at the time that this was written, she was on a plane.
F I N A L L Y
Nicole has been patient -- for YEARS. Nicole's fans have been considerably less patient. But at last, the wait is over, as the photos in this post will explain.
First, the briefest of recaps
Nicole has been dropping "hints" about her upcoming trip, mostly just teasing fans and building up excitement.
She's a working mom
Nicole is a proud Starbucks employee. Yes, she does Instagram endorsements from time to time, but her real job is Starbucks. She was even able to recently score her own apartment.
Being a mom is the most important thing
May recently turned 6 years old, and Nicole makes sure that she puts her precious little girl first, no matter what. That means that plans with Azan can't always work out.
Nicole has been working on herself, too
She has always been gorgeous, but is to be applauded for her diligence at losing weight and showing off the inspiring results.
So what's this upcoming trip?
Because, prior to what many fans suspected, Nicole was not pulling a fake-out where she ends up just doing another daytrip to Disney with May. No, no, she's going to see Azan.
Nicole finally spilled the beans
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nicole showed off her preparations for her trip. Those aren't Disney bucks or whatever. She's headed for Morocco.
And look who's with her!
Nicole's lovely mother, Bobbalee, came along for the ride to the airport.
But not the whole way
Bobbalee was there to bid her daughter farewell and to take the car back. Nicole answered on Instagram that she's flying out alone.
Is Nicole keeping secrets?
Not this time, she says. Nicole plans to keep us all posted using her Instagram Stories. Cool!
CONFIRMATION
After weeks of teasing, Nicole is finally spelling out the word: Morocco. She's going to Morocco.
And yes, it's to see Azan
Azan (whose real name is Hassan) was forced to cancel their last meetup at the last minute. This time, no family emergency will hold him back.
But what about May?
As a responsible parent, Nicole decided against disrupting May's education. May will stay with Bobbalee while Nicole pursues Azan across the ocean.
Is she MOVING there?
No, no, this is just a two-week trip. Still, that sounds like a great time.
She's excited for more than just Azan
Nicole is hyped for tajine, a dish named for the earthenware pot in which it is cooked. In Morocco, Tajine is a collection of slow-cooked savory stews which are generally made with sliced meat in addition to vegetables and fruit. Whoops, now we're ALL craving it.
Does this mean that she's back on 90 Day Fiance?
On the one hand, this is such a bummer for the many fans who are eager to see Nicole and Azan's reunion. On the other hand, this meanst hat we get to see it all now instead of months from now, as Nicole is free to share her story with us all without a contract.
Also ...
This will be her first airport meetup with Azan without 90 Day Fiance's cameras and producers there.
This will be a long, long trip
Now I'm no big-city mathematician, but it looks like Nicole is in for 13 hours of flight. Pretty typical if you're crossing the Atlantic.
Not to be a downer, but ...
Nicole says that she is not wearing a mask, which is actually good despite the current pandemic. In general, health experts recommend against wearing masks unless a trained medical professional tells you to, or unless you yourself are sick. It's a long story, but Nicole has made the right call, here.
Everyone is wishing her the best!
Nicole is thanking her fans and followers for believing in her and supporting her (now very literal) journey!
Oh!!! It's happening!!!
Nicole shared this photo as she boarded her flight. Safe travels, Nicole!