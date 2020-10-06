Nicole Nafziger: I'm Still Engaged to Azan and I'm NOT a Homewrecker!

If you've been following Nicole Nafziger closely on social media or following THG's extensive 90 Day Fiance coverage, you're up to date.

You know that Nicole is back in the US and has been for about two months.

You also know that, just a few weeks ago, Nicole was gushing about making babies with Azan -- whose real name is Hassan M'Raouni.

But Azan himself doesn't exactly post a lot, or share much about his life.

And it's been years since he actually posted to Instagram about Nicole, directly or indirectly.

Are they even still together?