Nicole Nafziger: I'm Finally Back in America!

Earlier this month, Nicole Nafziger admitted that she was ready to return home to the US.

Her two-week vacation to see Azan in Morocco had been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in early March.

What should have been a fortnight ended up being five months, almost right down to the day.

Now, she has announced, she is heading home.

She is sorry to say farewell to Azan, but she is excited to see 6-year-old May again.

Take a look below at Nicole's great journey home.