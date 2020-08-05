Nicole Nafziger: I Wanna Go Home But I'm STUCK in Morocco!

Despite some truly absurd rumors to the contrary, Nicole Nafziger is still in Morocco.

After her two-week vacation to visit Azan turned into a five-month extended stay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not all fans took it well.

Some of her "fans" resorted to vicious mom-shaming.

Now, Nicole is making solid plans to return to the US before a looming deadline.

There is just one problem -- Morocco's strict COVID-19 regulations may prevent her from leaving.

Is she stuck? Take a look: