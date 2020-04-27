Nicole Nafziger: Hiding That Azan is Married With Kids?!

A lot of people have voiced their disapproval over Nicole Nafziger quarantining with Azan in Morocco during this pandemic.

It's been years since she saw her fiance, but what was supposed to be a two-week vacation has turned into a one-and-a-half-month extended stay.

But a growing number of 90 Day Fiance fans think that Nicole is hiding something huge about Azan and her visit in Morocco.

We know what Nicole's mom thinks about the whole thing. And Nicole has been blasted by David Toborowsky for her choices.

But now, fans think that she is not staying with Azan ... because he has a secret wife and secret children.

Azan having a secret family would not be a 90 Day Fiance first ... but if Nicole knows this and is lying to fans about it, that would be new.