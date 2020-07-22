Nicole Nafziger FINALLY Sets Timeline for Returning Home!

A lot of 90 Day Fiance stars get criticism. Some of them get exactly what they need to hear. Others just get trolled.

But we can't think of any of the stars who have been mom-shamed just for living their lives as much as Nicole Nafziger.

(And she's not even on the show anymore!)

Her two-week vacation to Morocco has now stretched out to a stay of nearly five months, due to forces beyond Nicole's control.

But now, she's actually talking about her plans to return, even setting up a timeframe for it.

Will a return home to her daughter silence her mom-shamers, or just force them to change tactics?