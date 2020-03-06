Nicole Nafziger: Azan Won't Flake Out on Me THIS Trip!

In February, beloved 90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger announced her upcoming trip.
She has been vague on details -- deliberately so.
Now, she's talking about how her next meeting with Azan will go more smoothly than their failed Grenada trip, because Azan won't back out of it.
How soon is her trip? Is she really going to see Azan again?
Have they set a wedding date? And what's she been up to anyway?
IT'S HAPPENING!
Nicole has been getting her fans all kinds of hyped for a vague upcoming trip, but now she's talking about Azan.
First, what has Nicole been up to recently?
She may no longer be appearing on 90 Day Fiance (breaking our hearts in the process), but she's doing what she needs to do for self-care and keeping fans apprised her her life on social media.
She still gets flak for it
Nicole recently noted that she's seen so many comments whining that her selfies "all look the same." She asks an extremely fair question: what is she supposed to do, change her face? Nicole also jokingly reminds her followers that she is "too broke for plastic surgery." Her face is perfect as it is, so that's moot anyway.
Nicole recently attended a wedding!
Some fans lost their entire minds when they heard "Nicole" and "wedding" in the same sentence. Relax, folks. Nicole was attending a friend's wedding, not abruptly marrying Azan without notice.
The friend was a coworker
Nicole shared that she was sitting with her "Starbucks family" at the time. She is a Starbucks employee. A lot of reality shows pay massive amounts of money. 90 Day Fiance infamously does not.
Most importantly of all ...
Sweet little May turned 6 years old in February! Happy Birthday, May! Nicole has many roles in her life, but her most important role will always be motherhood.
She's been losing weight
Nicole has always been beautiful, but fans are applauding her for her body transformation. She has shared some of her progress with her followers.
She took a major step
Nicole has scored her own apartment. After decades of wage stagnation with skyrocketing cost of living, not everyone can budget that, especially if they have two mouths to feed. Nicole works hard to provide for May, and it's paying off.
There have been some low points
Nicole's dad, Tyler Nafziger, got into some legal trouble. That's not Nicole's fault, but it's part of her life.
Mostly, life is just normal ... mostly
It's as normal as it can be after you've spent years as a reality star and still have a massive social media following.
She's been teasing her fans
Nicole has spent recent weeks hyping up fans for an upcoming "trip."
Is she seeing Azan?
Taking a trip to see her fiance doesn't necessarily mean another visit to Morocco. The two could meet at another location, like their planned Grenada trip. After Azan canceled at the last minute, a lot of fans were disappointed.
Or maybe it's closer to home
Nicole could just mean that she's planning another Disney trip with May, possibly during Spring Break. That's not exactly an exotic vacation but it would be something to look forward to.
Nicole has been answering fan questions
"We’re just living our lives trying to navigate this challenging thing called life together," she told followers recently on Instagram.
When will she see Azan again?
Nicole replied with the vaguest imaginable answer: "Soon."
She still gets trolled
Recently, a troll all but ordered Nicole to get insurance on her next trip, as they estimated that it's almost guaranteed that Azan will cancel.
She spills some tea
"Azan has only ever canceled one trip and that was for a family emergency,” Nicole replies. “I canceled my last trip there."
Good for her
Ignoring trolls is a good idea most of the time, but every now and then, it's important to stand your ground and correct misinformation.
In fact, that's new information
Nicole had not previously shared that she had canceled a trip, though we knew that she had posponed some plans from last year.
Is she getting married soon?
Nicole seems to imply that she is not as she tells a fan to not believe misinformation. It's smart to take her time and not set a date until she and Azan both know that they can make it work. The plan is to bring Azan to the US on a spousal visa. But they may need to wait for a political shift in the US.
Nicole deals with a lot of criticism
It's normal for everyone to have an opinion. But it's exhausting for her to be bombarded with doubts and trolling day in and day out. That's why she quit 90 Day Fiance.
She's had a lot of opposition from family
In 2019, Nicole shared that, more recently, her family had become more supportive of her relationship with Azan.
Beyond that, Nicole's detractors come in three basic forms
This is purely my interpretation after following her story and her social media for years, so bear with me.
First, the body-shamers
Some people just do not, in the core of their being, think that anyone could love or be attracted to someone who is plus size. Folks, people love people of all shapes and sizes day in and day out. If any viewers think that Nicole is a "fool" for thinking that she's loved by someone, then that says more about them than it does about Nicole.
Second, bigots
There's no other way to say it, but people who have issues with Azan having brown skin or being Muslim (or, let's be honest, both -- Islam is a religion, not a race, but Islamophobia is deeply entrenched in racism) will only ever see him as the villain. If they're looking for bad guys, these bigots should look in the mirror.
Finally, the doubters
Whether they think that Azan is a scammer or just that Nicole and Azan have been unlucky in their attempts, these folks think that it's just not going to work out the way that Nicole wants.
These folks at least mean well ... usually
They point to old footage of Azan saying things that definitely don't translate well in English and they say that their romance is just doomed.
Or ...
They look at the financial and political realities and figure that it may be years before Nicole and Azan can actually be together.
But ...
Isn't the whole point of 90 Day Fiance watching people, very few of whom are wealthy, move heaven and earth just to be with the one whom they love?
Nicole just doesn't need to hear it
Anything that fans think that they may have to say to Nicole, she's heard it all before. You're not going to make her fall out of love. You're only going to annoy her or, worse, hurt her feelings.
We're hyped for Nicole's trip!
She still hasn't confirmed that it's to see Azan, but we guess that she's saying that he won't cancel on their NEXT trip.
Until we know ...
... We will continue to follow the breadcrumbs that Nicole drops her for fans. She really knows how to build up hype.