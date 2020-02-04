Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou: Reuniting at Last in 2020?!

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou's relationship has endured reality television, plenty of family drama, legal obstacles, and the test of time.

Some longtime fans are rooting for them to make this the year that they turn their long-distance relationship into a marriage.

Meanwhile, naysayers are wanting to see Nicole cut ties and move on.

Either way, these next dozen months could see a huge milestone in this (now former) 90 Day Fiance couple's story.

Could 2020 be their year?