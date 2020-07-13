Naya Rivera Dead at 33; Star's Body Recovered from California Lake

We can now confirm the horrible news that, tragically, most observers have been forecasting for days now:

Naya Rivera is dead at the age of 33, according to TMZ.

On Monday morning, authorities in southern California discovered a body in Lake Piru, days after Rivera went missing while out with her four-year old son, Josey, in a pontoon boat.

It's one of the sadder Hollywood-adjacent stories in recent memory.

Scroll down for a summary of what has transpired and of what we know so far about Rivera's passing...