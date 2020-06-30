Nathan Griffith: David Eason Abused My Son AGAIN!

So you know how Jenelle Evans does that whole thing where she picks seriously questionable (at best) men to have children with.

Andrew Lewis, Jace's father, has never been around.

Nathan Griffith, Kaiser's father, has been arrested numerous times for things like DUIs and domestic violence.

And David Eason, Ensley's father ... well, he's in a class all by himself.

David has been arrested and investigated multiple times just in the time he's been with Jenelle, and it's all been very bad and scary and horrible.

And now Nathan has some new information about David that somehow makes him seem even worse, which really shouldn't be possible.

Buckle up, because this is a rough one ...