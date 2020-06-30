Nathan Griffith: David Eason Abused My Son AGAIN!

So you know how Jenelle Evans does that whole thing where she picks seriously questionable (at best) men to have children with.
Andrew Lewis, Jace's father, has never been around.
Nathan Griffith, Kaiser's father, has been arrested numerous times for things like DUIs and domestic violence.
And David Eason, Ensley's father ... well, he's in a class all by himself.
David has been arrested and investigated multiple times just in the time he's been with Jenelle, and it's all been very bad and scary and horrible.
And now Nathan has some new information about David that somehow makes him seem even worse, which really shouldn't be possible.
Buckle up, because this is a rough one ...
So David isn't a good guy, right? Like, at all.
Before he even met Jenelle, he'd been arrested for things like breaking and entering, driving while impaired, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He had two children with two other women when they started dating, and one of the women got a restraining order against him for her and their son after accusing him of domestic violence.
And this may be hard to believe, but Jenelle didn't make him a better person.
A couple of years ago, Jenelle called 911 after David pushed her down so hard she thought he broke her collarbone. She later claimed that it was a misunderstanding, and nothing happened to David.
A couple of months after that, she called 911 again after they got into an argument -- she'd locked him out of the house and he destroyed the door trying to get back inside. Again, nothing came of this.
And then, of course, David killed Nugget, Jenelle's dog, in the spring of 2019. Some reports have claimed that he beat the dog before killing it, but Jenelle has admitted that he did shoot the dog with a shotgun.
Police did open an investigation and CPS even removed all the children from Jenelle and David's care, but ultimately nothing happened. The charges were dropped and the kids went back to them.
But a few months after all of that, Jenelle ended up leaving David and moving all the way to Nashville with Kaiser and Ensley. She was able to get a restraining order against him after proving that he was abusive, and she even said that she feared for her life.
That didn't last though -- at the beginning of this year, she went back to the swamp to be with him. She also denied that she'd ever said he was abusive.
The "good times" didn't last for too long though, because earlier this month David got arrested twice in two days -- once for failing to appear and court, and once for PISTOL-WHIPPING HER FRIEND WHEN HE WAS TRYING TO HELP HER LEAVE HIM AGAIN.
Since then, Jenelle has turned on the friend that David had assaulted and went back to him once again. David goes to court for this on July 6th.
So that's plenty of proof about what kind of person he is, right? And those are just the times he's been arrested.
There are plenty of other examples, many of them focusing on Jenelle's son, Kaiser.
Nathan Griffith and his mother have claimed for a few years at this point that David abuses Kaiser, and that both he and Jenelle are neglectful of all their children.
They've said that Kaiser once told them that David punched him in the head, they've noticed suspicious bruises on the boy on several occasions.
Last year, Nathan even tweeted some photos of Kaiser's backside covered in bruises and strange marks -- he said that Kaiser had told him that David had hit him with a stick, and that's honestly what it looked like.
He'd actually taken the photos months before -- that was the time that Jenelle went to pick Kaiser up from Nathan and he refused to give him to her because of the bruises. Police and CPS were called, and CPS decided that things were suspicious enough to let Nathan keep Kaiser while they investigated David and Jenelle.
But what came of that investigation? Nothing.
So it's easy to see why Nathan would be frustrated, right?
And last night, he got frustrated enough to speak out against David once again.
Seemingly out of nowhere, he tweeted this, saying that "Since NOOOOO one is hearing I will say this.
@ColCoES," the emergency services for Columbus County, where Jenelle lives, "will not help, social services tried their hardest but NOOOO one listened... makes me realized there is something wrong with the justice system."
"How do you explained marks on my son’s back, black eye, whip marks on his rear end, continuous police investigation," he asked.
"Charges against David Eason for multiple violence and aggressive behavior... NOTHING HAPPENS," he added. "What am I supposed to do besides being a panic parent!"
He also liked a few responses to his tweets, like one that advised him to "Keep documenting everything. With pictures, dates, any witnesses. Words spoken. All of it. Keep a binder of it all."
Another tweet he liked read "Hope all those kids get out of there before something happens. He’s a ticking time bomb."
Today is Kaiser's sixth birthday, and Nathan's girlfriend, Ashley, posted some photos of him, so it looks like they had him for a while, but now he's back with Jenelle.
In the photos, Kaiser doesn't have a black eye, so at least some of the injuries Nathan listed were previous ones, but still, it seems like something would have happened for Nathan to tweet something like that.
As of now, Jenelle hasn't addressed this, and neither has David, but it's hard to imagine they would just let something like this go.
Unless, of course, something bigger is going down that we don't know about yet.
Whatever's going on (or not going on), Kaiser deserves the absolute best, and it's probably safe to say that "the best" doesn't involve being sharing a home with David Eason.
Hopefully Nathan can get himself together and actually get custody of Kaiser ... until then, let's just keep thinking good thoughts for the little guy, all right?