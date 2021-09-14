MET Gala 2021: Who Wore It Best? Worst? And Most Ridiculously?

They came. They saw. They conquered the fashion universe.
By trying to look at unique as possible.
On Monday night, September 13, singers, actresses and lots of other celebrities we've never heard of gathered in New York City to walk the red carpet of the annual MET Gala.
The theme of this year's version of the event?
"In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
Whatever the heck that means.
For the most part, it meant that such stars as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Kristen Stewart tried to one-up each other with outfits they'd never wear anywhere else.
Who succeeded? Who failed? And who likely needed about two weeks to get into her dress?
Scroll down to find out!
1.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Why bother to get dressed up, right, ASAP Rocky? He's just snuggling here alongside Rihanna at the MET Gala.
2.
Emily Ratajkowski
Hubba. Hubba. We're very thankful to Vera Wang for designing this dress for Emily Ratajkowski.
3.
Cara Delevingne vs. The Patriarchy
Cara Delevingne wants us all to Peg the Patriarchy. Make of that message whatever you will/want to.
4.
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz went with a metallic and mesh look at the MET Gala. It was designed by Yves Saint Laurent.
5.
Kristen Stewart
Wow! You never see this ever! But Kristen Stewart broke out a smile at the 2021 MET Gala.
6.
Lili Reinhart at the MET Gala
Lili Reinhart rocked a pink Christian Siriano gown with floral appliques for the annual gathering.
7.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling looks beautiful. She didn't bother going with any sort of unusual outfit at the MET Gala.
8.
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel is an amazing writer and actress. She sparkled at the fashion-forward event.
9.
Lily Rose Depp
Nice tummy, Lily Rose Depp! We were big fans of this two-piece outfit.
10.
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge was dressed by Ralph Lauren. She only needed one color to look amazing.
11.
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan went with a bubblegum pink Valentino gown for the big event.
12.
Chleo Fineman
Chleo Fineman seemingly went back to the 1950s for this retro look at the MET Gala.
13.
Normani
Normani rocked some serious shoulder pads on the red carpet. How did she walk around with these things???
14.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are a very good looking couple. Hence why they could pull off these looks.
15.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is under there somewhere, we promise. This is what she wore to the 2021 MET Gala.
16.
Grimes
Grimes went with this outfit, this mask and this sword for the event. She wins for being most absurd!
17.
Olivia Rodrigo
We know Olivia Rodrigo can sing. As it turns out, she can also make a statement.
18.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin coordinated outfits for the party. They went almost all black.
19.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson wore a pink and sort of fluffy two-piece for the party. It's different -- but that's the point, right?