Meri Brown Says She's Alone, Hopeful: Has She Finally Left Kody?!?

Meri Brown has done it again, folks.
And then again and again and then again some more.
The veteran Sister Wives cast member has shared a number of new memes online, all of which point to a couple of things:
She's doing her best to learn and grow and evolve as a person.
Kody Brown totally and completely sucks.
Meri has done this often over the past several months, of course.
She has frequently uploaded cryptic quotes that simply have to be directed at her spiritual husband and the mess of a relationship in which she finds herself.
And yet: Meri has also insisted that she'll never leave Kody, despite the father of 18 having admitted on more than one occasion that he left Meri eons agoo -- emotionally, that is.
Did something happen to produce this new onslaught of memes and photos?
We have no idea.
But scroll down to see what Meri is saying these days and just try to argue that these aren't all references to the state of her marriage...
It All Started on Thursday, July 16
We can't say for certain why, but Meri was in an especially... what shall we call it? ... INSPIRATIONAL mood on that date. You're about to see what we mean.
Not About the Benjamins
"When people are financially invested, they want a return. When people are emotionally invested, they want to contribute."
Don't Worry, Be Happy
"Inhale. Exhale. Everything is going to be okay. Actually it's going to turn out better than okay, you'll see."
I'm Lonely, But I'm Improving!
"When you're getting yourself together, it gets lonely. But choose grown over company. Read that again."
Be True to You
"Be yourself no matter what. Some will adore you and some will hate everything about you. But who cares? It's your life, Make the most out of it."
Are We Sure Meri is Talking About Kody Here?
Yes. If you've been watching Sister Wives for almost any period of time and/or chronicling what these two have directly said about each other of late, there can be no doubt whatsoever.
Just Consider What Else Meri Has Said Via Meme:
"My story is filled with broken pieces, terrible choices, and ugly truths. It's also filled with a major comeback, peace in my soul and a grace that saved my life."
Never. Stop. Fighting.
"You're a fighter. Look at everything you've overcome. Don't give up now."
Jesus Walks... and Does Other Things, Too
"if u really wanna be like Jesus: be the one that stays, when everyone else walks away. be the one who forgives, even when it's undeserved. be the one to show grace when everyone else is casting stones. be the one to show love, even when they betray you. cuz that's who Jesus was."
Let's Also Consider What Kody Has Said
On a March episode of Sister Wives, Kody cited a catfishing scandal in 2015, when Meri tried to date someone online and then got screwed over in the end and said: It "turned out to be extremely exploitative and abusive. And from that experience, Meri and I sort of saw our marriage just dissolve."
There's No Spark!
"We went a couple of years, a lot of counseling, figuring things out, and as we went through this process, I’m looking for a spark – something to initiate some form of desire for a relationship with each other," Kody added on an April 2021 episode. "And in this time, it has never manifest."
No Sex, Either
"There has to be more magic in this than what we have. She’s not making any effort. I’m not making any effort," Kody said on air. "Where do you think that puts us? She was to be loved romantically – then there has to be a spark for that. And then she’ll get from that, she will receive romance, love and a full marriage and sexual relationship."
Good Riddance?
"I think we miss the idea of us – we don’t miss each other," Kody added around this time, really hitting Meri where it hurts.
So, Why Doesn't Meri Just Leave?
We don't know for certain. She's not legally married to Kody, so it's not like she needs to take some legal step here. For all intents and purposes, we're sure she has left -- but insisting otherwise, and sort of acting like Kody's wife on occasion, means she can remain on Sister Wives and earn a salary.
Or Maybe She Really Loves Him?
Hey, anything is possible. Meri herself has made this argument, that's for sure.
She Has?!?
"Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man," wrote Meri to open a lengthy defense of herself, her alleged soulmate and her marriage in December 2020.
She Continued at the Time:
"My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see ‘some’ of, and speculate on. And that’s ok. You do you, boo. But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle."
She Continued Some More:
"We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able. I'm an independent person who does her own thing. I travel a lot. (Well, pre-covid that is.) I have multiple businesses. I have many friends. I have male friends, (Gasp! Shocker!) and I won't apologize for that."
And She Concluded:
"I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love. I'm HUMAN. I'm here. I'm committed. I'm not going anywhere. Don't get your hopes up on that."