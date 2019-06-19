Meghan Markle's Instagram Revealed: Life After Royalty Looks Good On Her! [UPDATED!]

These days, Meghan Markle is one of the most famous women on the planet -- a household name all over the world.
But it wasn't all that long ago that the Duchess of Sussex was an actress on a basic cable legal drama, eager to reach the next level of fame and influence.
Like just about every young media figure, Meghan had an Instagram account with a sizable following.
In keeping with royal standards of decorum, she deleted the page before her relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge.
But nothing on the internet ever truly disappears, and some of Meg's most memorable posts have recently resurfaced.
Take a look:
[UPDATE: Meghan and Harry have officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Meghan can post whatever she wants now! And it looks like she's taking full advantage of her newfound freedom. Scroll down for more.]
1.
Meg In Bed
Meghan never posted anything terribly racy to her IG. Still, her royal in-laws probably wouldn't be thrilled to learn she shared this bedroom selfie with her 3 million followers.
2.
Road Beers
During her tenure on Suits, Meg was also the proprietor of a lifestyle blog called The Tig. Which meant her downtime was spent living the high life and bringing her followers along on the journey.
3.
A Sultry Selfie
Meg certainly knew how to serve looks in her acting days. We're sure she still does, but her days of posting selfies for public consumption have sadly come to an end.
4.
Bed Again
Again, nothing terribly racy about this photo. But we're sure the Queen and company would object to a royal posting a selfie in bed.
5.
Cheers to Meg
Meg seemed to greatly enjoy her life pre-royalty. Of course, we're sure she's pretty damn happy these days, as well.
6.
Good In Bed
Don't get too excited. This is just a photo that Meg posted of some suggestive packaging for a set of pajamas.
7.
The Dirty Mirror
Meghan got artsy with her selfies from time to time. We hope she still enjoys snapping pics, even if she no longer shares them publicly.
8.
Always a Bridesmaid
Looking very regal in her pre-royalty days! Here's Meg serving as a bridesmaid in a friend's wedding.
9.
Up Close and Personal
Meghan enjoyed a good close-up even when she wasn't filming. We're sure her followers appreciated it, as well.
10.
With Patrick Adams
This pic of Meg and Suits co-star Patrick Adams appeared on his Instagram page in 2017. Adams quickly deleted it after backlash ensued.
11.
Racy on Set
A pretty tame pic by most standards. But this publicity still -- that Meghan also shared on her IG -- attracted a TON of attention after Meg and Harry started dating.
12.
Lens Flare
Another artsy selfie from Meghan. Judging from the lens flare, we assume J.J. Abrams snapped this pic.
13.
With Trevor Engelson
As you probably know, Meg was also married once before meeting Harry. With she is with ex-husband Trevor Engelson.
14.
Meg On Set
Unlike most royals, Meg has had to earn a living most of her life. Here she is on the set of Suits.
15.
Double Fisting
Meg really seemed to enjoy her vacations. Here she is downing two glasses of wine while touring the globe.
16.
Exotic Sips
Meghan enjoys a cocktail on yet another international jaunt. How is it that her life was this cool BEFORE she became a royal?!
17.
Berry Funny
She may not always get to display it these days, but Meg is known for a sense of humor. We're sure she's still good for a laugh behind closed doors.
18.
Going to the Dogs
Even future duchesses aren't above using Snapchat filters. Here's Meg at her most basic.
19.
In Bed Again
Here's another one of Meg in bed. Although this time, it looks as though Meg is filming for Suits, not lounging at home
20.
Traveling With Friends
Meghan did some serious jet-setting in her single days. Here she is on vacay with some friends.
21.
Meghan Has a Nosh
By all accounts, Meg still enjoys a good meal. Here she is digging in during her travels.
22.
Behind the Scenes
An artsy shot of Meghan behind the scenes on Suits. The woman certainly put in work.
23.
Beagle Drama
It's horses and Corgis for Meg these days. But way back when, she was living that basic beagle life.
24.
The Hotel Life
Meghan spent a lot of time in hotels prior to her new life. We're sure she'll still be doing plenty of traveling once baby Archie grows up.
25.
Meg and a Mystery Man
Of course, Trevor wasn't the only man in Meg's life pre-Harry. Here, the future duchess enjoys the company of an unidentified male companion.
26.
UPDATE: A New Chapter
Meghan's days of posing with random dudes may be over, but these days, she's scandalizing the royal family more than ever!
27.
Blame Canada
It all started with Meg and Harry's decision to skip out on the traditional Buckingham Palace Christmas celebration in order to spend six weeks in Canada.
28.
A Quiet Christmas
There, they spent time with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and celebrated baby Archie's first Christmas away from the hustle and bustle of royal life.
29.
Bombshell
It all seemed innocent enough, but shortly after their return to the UK, the Sussexes stunned the world with news that they plan to step down as "senior members of the royal family."
30.
Rocking the Boat
It's unclear what exactly this means for their future relationship with the rest of the family, but the couple plans to begin supporting themselves financially and dividing their time between the UK and North America.
31.
God Save the Queen
Insiders say Queen Elizabeth is furious over this decision and felt blind-sided by the Sussex's announcement.
32.
Doing the Work
But for now, at least, Harry and Meghan are still devoting themselves to their philanthropic work -- which makes it pretty hard to be upset over any decision they make regarding their personal lives.
33.
UPDATE #2: Life After Royalty!
Here we get a glimpse of the human side of Meghan. It looks like she has zero regrets about her decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family.
34.
Meghan Gets Medical
This photo was taken weeks before the coronavirus outbreak started making headlines. Clearly, Meghan has long been appreciative of the hard work and long hours put in by medical personnel.
35.
Meghan In Africa
Meghan and Harry began their humanitarian travels long before they stepped down. In this recently-posted pic, Meghan can be seen exploring an African schoolhouse.
36.
A Wale of a Time
Meghan and Harry greet fans in Wales. Many interpreted this pic as a jab at the Queen, as it was posted shortly after a Wales-centric episode of The Crown dredged up old criticisms of the royal family.