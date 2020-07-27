Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Permanently Banned From Royal Life Following Latest Claims of Racism and Bullying?

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, they did so seeking freedom and a better life, but they also hoped the move might improve their relationship with Harry's family.

Needless to say, that has not been the case.

In fact, Meghan and Harry seem to be drifting further and further from their old lives in London, and insiders say claims made in a new book will make it impossible for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to have any meaningful affiliation with the royal family in the years to come.

Keep scrolling for the revelations that apparently have the Queen and company so outraged that they're willing to cut ties with Harry and Meghan for good: