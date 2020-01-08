Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Here to Answer ALL Your Royal Separation Questions

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made the stunning move official:

They are, for all intents and purposes, no longer part of The Royal Family.

The couple made this shocking decision on January 8 by releasing a statement that, sources have said, Queen Elizabeth did not see coming.

Amazing, right?

What does this mean for Archie's parents? Markle and Harry figured you'd have questions along those lines.

So they've actually set up a website to answer each one. Scroll down for more!