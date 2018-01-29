Meghan Markle: The Best Pics of Her (Former) Royal Hotness ... EVER!!!

In 2018, Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in front of an international TV audience, captivating billions across the world.

Then they had a baby. Then they peaced the f--k out of the royal family. Maybe you heard about all of this at some point.

Despite the controversy and criticism she faces, the 40-year-old former actress remains the envy of millions of women.

But the road to royalty wasn't an easy one.

Nor has it been easy after she got there.

Hopefully, maybe, now that she's living back in her native California, Meg will return to Hollywood, where she got her start.

Of course, we don't imagine she'd be taking on some of those early gigs - ones she'd probably rather forget about now.

And we're not talking about Suits, which was actually a fun show and made it past the coveted 100-episode threshold.

Fortunately for all of us, the acting and modeling work Markle took on to pay the bills has yielded unforgettable images.

For us. And Harry, most likely.

But don't take our word for it. Scroll down for some Meg career highlights (in a manner of speaking) through the years ...