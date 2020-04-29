Mackenzie McKee on Mom's Death: I'll Never Get Over It!

Back in December of 2019, Mackenzie McKee's mom died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mackenzie was candid with fans throughout the process, but on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG, she opened up about her best friend's passing like never before.

McKee's storyline revolved entirely around her mother's death, resulting in one of the most emotional episodes in the show's history.

She may be gone, but Angie Douthit's continued spiritual presence was very much on the minds of Mackenzie and her loved ones during the episode.

And we learned a great deal about what made her such an important and beloved figure.

Take a look: