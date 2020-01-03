Matt Roloff Net Worth: How Rich is the Little People, Big World Star?

Matt Roloff runs a successful business and stars on a successful reality show, one that has been on the air for over a decade.

It is therefore safe to assume that the Little People, Big World patriarch is doing just fine for himself financially.

But just how fine is a question that continues to be asked by fans of this TLC series.

Viewers are understandably curious about the bank account of someone such as Matt, who they've been watching and following for years and years and years.

So... just what is Roloff's net worth?

We've done our best to discern this answer below.