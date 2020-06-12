Matt James: Everything You Need to Know About the New Bachelor!

History has been made, ladies and gentlemen.

Following an outpouring of criticism and pressure directed at ABC, producers at last made the decision in June 2020 to cast an African-American as the lead of The Bachelor.

Are you ready for your close-up, Matt James?!?

With viewers buzzing over this selection and with the Black Lives Matter movement reveling in this (admittedly very small) victory, it's time to get to know Matt James.

Just who the Season 25 star?

Find out below!