Madison Prewett Spills ALL in First Post-Bachelor Interview: Her Virginity! Peter Weber! And That Evil Kelley Flanagan!

Bachelor Nation, prepare yourselves.
Madison Prewett sat down on April 21, 2020 for an interview with the Off the Vine podcast, opening way up to the hosts about her time as a contestant on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.
The famous virgin, of course, left the series on her own accord after butting heads with Weber's mom...
... only to then agree to date Peter on ABC's After the Final Rose special.
Two days later, she and Weber broke up.
Now, Weber is seemingly dating fellow contestant Kelley Flanagan, but Prewett had some very interesting thoughts on this romance in her aforementioned chat -- along with one shocking revelation.
How does Madison feel about what went down with Peter's mom? With the way she revealed her virginity? And a million other Bachelor-related topics?
Scroll down for highlights from her first post-show Q&A.
1.
Did She Wait Too Long to Tell Peter She was a Virgin?
"I'll be the first to admit that I am not perfect. I was not perfect through the process. I didn't handle everything perfectly… So for me I really tried to do the best that I could with the situation I was in and let my heart lead me in those moments."
2.
It Was Such a Hard Thing to Discuss
"Opening up about something like saving myself for marriage and that gift I one day want to give to my husband, that's a very intimate and vulnerable thing to open up about. It's something I'm extremely proud of and so grateful for in my life, but it's still something that's intimate to talk about."
3.
Yes, I Have Regrets
"That's something I wasn't just discussing with Peter, but I was inviting millions of people into that vulnerable place… I probably should've shared it sooner and who knows if it would've made a difference? Of course he's going to argue it might've made a difference, but who knows?"
4.
But She Has an Even Bigger Regret
The way she treated Peter's polarizing mom. Take it away, Madison: "Honestly, if I could go back, that's the one thing I wish that I would've just apologized and been apologetic in that moment. I think I was so taken aback and I was so hurt by the things that were being said to me in this time that was so beautiful for me and Peter."
5.
The Tears Flowed and Flowed
"We had just been through this entire season, we had overcome so much to be here and we're trying to fight so hard… I walked off that stage and I've never cried harder in my life. I was so upset. It's the person that I loves mom and family," she continued about the After the Final Rose special.
6.
In Case You're Reading This, Barbara Weber...
"I wish that I would've been able to process it a little bit faster and just be able to say, ‘You know what? I'm so sorry if there's anything I did that I upset you or offended you made you feel the way that you feel. That was obviously never my intention."
7.
How Did the Weber Family Meeting Go So Wrong?
"I think what really upset her was just that time that they sat and waited in the house while Peter and I were trying to figure out situation out. Honestly, all I can say to that is again, I am sorry and I can't imagine flying halfway across the world and you have an expectation of what that week is going to look like for your son and then you're in the house waiting for three hours."
8.
Eff Everyone... Except Peter
"So I apologize, but what I will say is I came into that not knowing if Peter and I were going to make it past that conversation… To be frank and not to be disrespectful to anyone, but I wasn't concerned about my family, his family or anybody else involved. In that moment my only focus was on Peter and I and figuring out can we move forward? Is it worth fighting for? Can we move past everything that's happened and figure this out?"
9.
What Happened Following the After the Final Rose Special?
"Those next 48 hours [after the finale] were tough for sure. I walked off that stage completely blindsided and hurt…"
10.
Here's the Thing, Though
"Everyone's been like that was the shortest relationship in the history of The Bachelor, but what I would say to that is we came into that evening not together and we left that evening not together. We said in that moment, ‘I love you and I want to see if this can work,' but we never said we're in a relationship… People didn't realize that."
11.
We Tried, You Guys. We Really Did.
"We took a couple days, it was a lot of long conversations, a lot of tears, a lot of smiles, a lot of every kind of emotion, a lot of back and forth. But we finally got to a place where we realized with everything that's happened, this isn't necessarily the best foundation to be starting a relationship."
12.
It All Felt So Wrong
"You want to start a relationship with trust, you want to start a relationship where you feel safe and you feel comfortable and you feel just welcomed by that person, by the people they care about around them and I didn't feel that way."
13.
The Feelings Were Strong, But...
"I don't think Peter and I were ever saying, 'No, we're completely compatible. This makes perfect sense. This is great.' We totally understood that we had at that point lived two totally different lives and that we had different perspectives on things, but we knew what we felt for each other…"
14.
You Can Have Hiim, Hannah Ann
And you SHOULD, Prewett surprisingly said, referring to her decision to quit during the finale: "So, truly me walking away, I thought was more of a selfless act of me saying, ‘I love you so much and I don't know if this could work but you have a sure thing here.' You have someone here who is ready for you, who can give you an engagement who does love you so much and is an incredible girl. I had said throughout the entire process that if Peter doesn't end up with me, I wanted him to end up with Hannah Ann."
15.
Okay. Now Let's Talk Kelley Flanagan...
"This is when it gets a little interesting. We were best friends actually. We were inseparable throughout the entire process, everyone joked we were the dynamic duo. Really leaned on each other through that entire thing…"
16.
Bombshell, DROPPED
"I remember even when I landed from Australia and got home she was one of the first people that I called. She was in group messages with me and my family. We were really really close and talked 24/7 so I guess I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation. Again, like I said I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off…"
17.
Peter Did What Now?!?!?
"To be honest what was really confusing for me is that two days before he was spotted in Chicago, he was like calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you; let's get back together.' I think that to me was a little confusing, but I don't know… You just came off a show that was emotionally, physically, every which way exhausting. Everybody handles that differently, everybody leans on different things and treats it differently..."
18.
Like I Said, We are VERY Different
"I think we definitely handle breakups very differently, and I'm not saying one's better than the other, but I mean, that situation definitely caught me off guard," concluded Madison on the stunning Kelley rebound for Peter.
19.
You're Such an Idiot, Peter
"Again, he had texted me two days before so when he texted after it had been out for a couple of days and just sent me this like long line text kind of explaining himself, but not really. Kind of like sharing the current situation or whatever."
20.
And How Did Madison Respond?
"I was very kind back... I told him, 'What I'm saying, what I'm confused about Peter is two days ago you were telling me how much you love me and wanted to get back together and now you're with the one person that was like my best friend.' It just feels a little hurtful. And they did that on my birthday. On my birthday! ... It kind of felt like it was a jab at me to do that on my birthday and to not even reach out or anything it was a little hurtful."
21.
Peter Fires Back
After reading Madison's take on what went down between him and her, along with him and Kelley, Weber clapped back. “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…” he said on a Bachelor Nation Instagram fan page post about Prewett’s new “Off the Vine” podcast interview.
22.
Still, Madison Feels Betrayed
"I say this genuinely meaning it, I saw something special in Kelley; that's why she was my best friend, I saw something special in Peter; that's why I loved him and wanted to fight so hard to make a relationship work, so they're obviously both incredible and special people. I wish nothing but the best for the both of them, no matter what that looks like," she said.
23.
Good Luck, Dude. No, Seriously!
"I know that Peter's not my husband and that's he's not the person I'm supposed to spend my forever with. I'm grateful for the chance we had to get to know each other and love each other but I know he's not the one for me, so because of that I wish him all the best."
24.
She's Less Kind About Flanagan
"I haven't spoken to her in a really long time... Like that was a friendship that I thought, you know she was going to be in my wedding. I thought we were going to be best friends for life...... It's like that takes five minutes to send a text, to make a call... If the roles were reversed that would be the first thought that I'd have. I want to take it to this person first, I want them to hear it from me first. Man, I don't know. It's one of those things that I'm like I'll never fully understand people. But that's okay people will probably never fully understand me."
25.
Is She Dating Connor Saeli?
"That whole thing came out with the Connor thing when we literally hadn't even talked. It was just him reaching out after the final telling me I'd done such a great job and he was here if I ever needed anything. It was really, really sweet. But we never were like talking back and forth."
26.
Is She Really Spending Time with Selena Gomez???
Yes! "She's great, she's amazing. I love her... I spent time with her right after the breakup so she was really an awesome person just to lean on and had so much wisdom and so much advice. Just did such a great job of loving me. Yeah, she's amazing. Literally, the most incredible human and just is what you'd imagine her to be times ten.'
27.
What Does Madison's Future Hold?
"As soon as this quarantine is over, my plans are to move out to L.A. and to kind of start, I don't know, this new chapter. I'm young, I'm single... I want to be adventurous and try new things and just put myself out there. I've lived in Alabama my whole life so I'm like, 'Let's do something new! Let's try something new!' So I'm going to go out there, I don't know if I'll love it. I might hate it when I end up moving but if I love it I might stay forever. You never know!"