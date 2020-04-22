Madison Prewett Spills ALL in First Post-Bachelor Interview: Her Virginity! Peter Weber! And That Evil Kelley Flanagan!

Bachelor Nation, prepare yourselves.

Madison Prewett sat down on April 21, 2020 for an interview with the Off the Vine podcast, opening way up to the hosts about her time as a contestant on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

The famous virgin, of course, left the series on her own accord after butting heads with Weber's mom...

... only to then agree to date Peter on ABC's After the Final Rose special.

Two days later, she and Weber broke up.

Now, Weber is seemingly dating fellow contestant Kelley Flanagan, but Prewett had some very interesting thoughts on this romance in her aforementioned chat -- along with one shocking revelation.

How does Madison feel about what went down with Peter's mom? With the way she revealed her virginity? And a million other Bachelor-related topics?

