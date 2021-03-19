Mackenzie Standifer: Maci Bookout Is Afraid of Me! She's Hiding!

Reality shows generally only film for a few weeks out of the year.

This can be a problem when it comes to stars like Maci Bookout, whose lives are filled with drama year-round.

The latest turmoil in Maci's life has to do with her never-ending feud with Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Following a messy altercation at this year's Teen Mom OG reunion show, Maci has been taking shots at Mackenzie on social media.

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, producers are convinced that the Maci-Mackenzie feud is soon to come to a head.

And of course, execs want to have a camera crew there when that happens.

Here's what we know about this volatile situation thus far: