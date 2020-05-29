Mackenzie McKee's Husband on Cheating Allegations: She Sucks Too!

Poor Mackenzie McKee, right?

Her life has been very eventful for the past few months, and unfortunately it's all been just terrible.

Back in December, her mother passed away, and as she recently revealed, her husband, Josh, was never all that supportive of her after that.

As she recently revealed, he was texting and calling her own cousin a few hundred times a month during all of that, too.

Josh has been silent while Mackenzie has repeatedly discussed this matter on social media and in interviews, but now, he's ready to talk.

And she may not like what he has to say ...