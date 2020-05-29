Mackenzie McKee's Husband on Cheating Allegations: She Sucks Too!

Poor Mackenzie McKee, right?
Her life has been very eventful for the past few months, and unfortunately it's all been just terrible.
Back in December, her mother passed away, and as she recently revealed, her husband, Josh, was never all that supportive of her after that.
As she recently revealed, he was texting and calling her own cousin a few hundred times a month during all of that, too.
Josh has been silent while Mackenzie has repeatedly discussed this matter on social media and in interviews, but now, he's ready to talk.
And she may not like what he has to say ...
1.
What a Fairy Tale
Mackenzie and Josh have never had a good relationship, and she's always been the first to admit that. They were so young when they got together, they had their first child super young, too, and they were just way too immature for any of it.
2.
Making Mistakes
She's said they they both cheated on each other in the early years, and as we've seen in their time on MTV, he's never even seemed to like her too much.
3.
Choices
Still, they got married and they went on to have two more children together.
4.
Over It
But last year, she learned (along with the rest of us Teen Mom OG viewers) that he'd cheated on her again, and she was done. She called him a "horrible person" and filed for divorce.
5.
Hold Up
She didn't go through with it though, because he told her that he wanted to dedicate his life to God, something she'd wanted to hear since they'd started dating, and he made a big romantic gesture by proposing to her again.
6.
Uh Oh
But in December, Mackenzie's mother, Angie, passed away after a long, awful battle with cancer. Mackenzie fell apart, of course, but Josh? Well, he made one of the worst choices he could possibly make.
7.
The Truth Comes Out
Mackenzie discussed all of this in a Facebook post last week -- she explained what happened last year, and she talked about how happy it had made her mother to see Josh fight for her daughter.
8.
Taking a Turn
She said that after her mom died, Josh was there for her -- for about two weeks. When she wasn't magically happy again after that, he started making her feel like she was crazy because she was still grieving.
9.
Not Looking Good
She said that he also started spending less and less time at home, but she tried to tell herself that it was just because he didn't know how to handle such a heavy situation.
10.
Caught
But after what was apparently about five months of that, she decided to check Josh's calls and texts, just in case. And that's how she found out that he was texting another woman several hundred times a month, and that he was calling the same woman those nights he stayed out "fishing."
11.
Noooo
And that woman? WAS HER OWN COUSIN.
12.
Good for Her
She said that she's in shock over this, that she's been hurt deeply by both Josh and her cousin, and that after this, she's done with Josh. For real this time.
13.
More Details
After that bombshell Facebook post, she gave an interview explaining things a bit more -- she said that making the post in the first place was a "petty" thing to do, and she made sure to point out that there are two sides to every story.
14.
Some Backstory
She said that their marriage had been seriously struggling for a long time -- he thought she was pushing him away, and she was lashing out because she "never felt valued or loved."
15.
Wow
"He says to me all the time ‘I’m just here until you find someone and I will leave,’" she said, "so we both know it was coming to an end but being together for 11 years it was just so hard.”
16.
Hmm
And as for the whole thing with her cousin, she revealed that both she and Josh are telling her "that a lot of them were chatting about a hair cut, and she was going through Josh to get some anxiety meds from his brother, and that Josh would come to her to talk about our problems and ask her advice."
17.
Fair Enough
She did admit that she didn't know if they'd ever actually hooked up, but that that part doesn't really matter to her. As she put it, "I’m tired of laying in bed and wondering. I shouldn’t even have to wonder or worry. I feel betrayed by my own family and things will never be the same."
18.
Changing Her Tune
And then after that, she took to Twitter to clarify that she'd never said that Josh and her cousin had had any kind of sexual relationship, and that "Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me."
19.
Good
Thankfully, she maintained that it was still inappropriate for them to talk as much as they did and that she's still done with Josh.
20.
So Much
So that's a lot of information, huh? Mackenzie has explained her side of the story several times now, and it really does seem like a very sad, complicated situation.
21.
Here We Go!
So it's probably time to hear from Josh now, wouldn't you think?
22.
A Man of Few Words
Now, Josh doesn't make too many statements. Or to be more accurate, we don't know if he's ever actually made a statement. He hadn't made a post on Instagram since last October, when he was still trying to win Mackenzie back.
23.
Interesting
But last night, he posted this.
24.
Clapback
"Better worry about your own sins," his message read, "cause God ain't gonna ask you about mine."
25.
LOL
In his caption, he wrote "I'm just here for the comments," so it seems pretty clear he's got some feelings about all of this.
26.
So Mad
The gist of his post seems to be "I've done bad things, but so have you," right? Or it could be just a "mind your business" type of post, which would be odd for a man to direct at his wife, but weirder things have happened.
27.
Nice
Thankfully, Josh took the time to elaborate on things a little more in the comments.
28.
Poor Thing
"People, I've been through the ringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me," he began.
29.
OK?
"I get it you all are pissed at the fact of what you read on the internet or seen on TV. 'Ok'?"
30.
Facts
"But if you are going to come at me with what little you all really know," he finished, "know your damn facts! And know that this is not a one sided ball game."
31.
Here Comes Trouble
He threw in a winky face at the end as well, which is pretty darn interesting.
32.
It's Going to Get Messy
Considering everything that Josh is saying (and that ominous little winky face), it seems pretty clear that Josh has some things to say about Mackenzie.
33.
Buckle Up
And we wouldn't be the least bit surprised if he has a tell-all interview of his own coming shortly.
34.
Let's Go
Your move, Mac!