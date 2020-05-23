Mackenzie McKee: Taking Her Cheating Husband Back ALREADY?!

Mackenzie McKee, bless her heart, has been through a lot in the past several months.

She lost her mother after an intense battle with cancer, she's been adjusting to being back on television with her return to Teen Mom, and her husband, Josh?

Well, he's always been awful, but apparently things have gotten a whole, whole lot worse recently.

Yep, the latest news from Mackenzie is that Josh has been having an affair with her cousin.

Just days ago, she made a statement saying that she's filing for divorce, but now?

Now we have no idea what's going on with these two.