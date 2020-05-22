Mackenzie McKee: My Cheating Husband Has Sucked the Life Out of Me!

1.
Wait, Didn't Josh Already Cheat on Mackenzie?
Yes. In the summer of 2019, Josh was caught getting very cozy with at least one other woman while out on the road for his job. Mackenzie said she was filing for divorce in response.
2.
Did She File for Divorce?
Nope. On her birthday in October 2019, in fact, Josh got down on one knee and proposed again. McKee said yes.
3.
Great! A Happy Ending!
Not quite. Ahead of the latest Teen Mom OG season, McKee told social media followers that she was living on her own once again, leaving everyone to wonder why.
4.
And Now We Know Why
Do we ever!
5.
The Cheater Strikes Again!
“I know many have it worse than me. This isn’t a pity party," wrote McKee in a Facebook post in late May 2020. “Life has really thrown me some huge curb balls. IDK how I’ve made it here.”
6.
I Thought He Had Changed...
“Obviously the world knows Josh had an affair last year,” the reality star continued. “And then months later repurposed promising he changed and got ‘saved.’ It really made my mom happy and I chose to forgive, and trust God. She was so happy for him and her last words to him were ‘I’m so proud of you. Pray for me.’ I was so happy we made it to God before her death.”
7.
This Poor Young Woman...
We'll jump in here to remind readers that Mackenzie's mom died of cancer in December 2019. It was right around this time, McKee says, that Josh grew very distant.
8.
From Bad to Worse...
“Then in December I was already in deep pain,” McKee added in her detailed in her Facebook post. "And had to watch her take her last breath and Josh was there for me until 2 weeks later things changed.”
9.
A New Nightmare, Same as the Old
“All of the sudden, I was a freak for crying and being depressed. I would lay in bed and wonder why I was so crazy because thats what he made me feel like," she wrote on Facebook. 'And then life slowly turned into him working all day, coming home to shower and fishing all night. Again, I wondered ‘what is wrong with me, I need him here to hold me together’ but just gave him grace and knew he didn’t know how to handle it.”
10.
Caught! Again!
'So yesterday I made the random decision to pull joshes call and text logs," confessed McKee. "To find out that one week after my mom died ‘when he started leaving and changing his behavior’ to find he was texting a woman 3-600 times per month and calling her on these nights he was ‘fishing’ until 3 am."
11.
Somehow, It Was Even Worse This Time
“Obviously another affair. So I go to call the number and it was my close cousin Ashley," Mackenzie wrote.
12.
A Family Torn Apart
“What all went on? IDK,” Mackenzie added. “My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her.”
13.
So. Many. Tears.
“I have cried until my eyes were swollen shut,” Mackenzie shared. “I am in utter shock. I’m now opening my eyes to what a horrible man josh has been. He has been a lie. and how can you watch your wife lose her mom and make these decisions."
14.
Praise Jesus, Not Josh
“I’m sad for my kids,” she added. “I love Jesus and I loved my family. People have tried to tell me for year Josh doesn’t love me and I just made excuses for him.”
15.
IT'S OVER!
“But today is the day I walk away,” Mackenzie concluded on Facebook. “Pray for me, that I can function, feel worthy again and find hope. Pray for my kids. I always wanted my family to work so they dont have to live in two different houses. I was 100% committed to josh and so much I don’t understand..”
16.
Does McKee Now Have Any Regrets
So that's the backstory. Mackenzie then spoke to the aforementioned website and said: “I am not here to bash anyone."
17.
Is That All She Said?
LOL, no. “My life has been dramatically changed in the past 14 months and sucking the energy out of me,” she continued. “It is time to live, to breath, and to set up the life my kids deserve. Was it petty of me to run off of my emotions and type that facebook status? Yes. Is there always another side of the story. ALWAYS.”
18.
Other Side? Do Tell, Mac...
“Moral of the story: Josh and I met super young. And things went fast when neither of us were ready. So my instinct was to LOVE and LOVE hard. Hold my family together, make good money, set us up, and live a good life. I took Josh in, and gave him life. My family loves him, and always rooted us on. We both made several mistakes throughout the years I’m not claiming to have been perfect. But one thing we can all see is that he has sucked life out of me.”
19.
And Josh's Side?
“If you ask him, he says I pushed him away,” she went on. “And my side of this all is I never felt valued or loved. Out of everything I have accomplished he was never proud of me.”
20.
Two Spouses, Two Visions
Mackenzie had plenty more to say on the marital dynamic between she and Josh. To wit: “It didn’t make things easy that he wants out of the spotlight and I run my entire life/income on social media sharing anything and everything which could have done damage on this marriage."
21.
She Really Did Plan to Divorce Him
“In 2019, when Josh made his mistake behind my back I filed and he fought to save this," McKee said. "And I just decided, ‘you know what, this will be hard but he has forgiven me for so much, I want to extend my grace and forgive him. I love my family and Josh is my home weather people see it this way or not.'”
22.
A Challenging Time for Mackenzie...
“But after the re-proposal, I will admit to calling him mean names everyday and pushing him away. Then after I lost my mom I also lost all sanity," she confessed to Champion Daily.
23.
In Mourning, In Distress
McKee went on to explain that “I would tell him daily he is no good and disgusted me, but on the inside it was me screaming for him to just hold me together," sharing what it was like for her to mourn her mom.
24.
Let's Talk About the Cousin, Shall We?
“So the (cousin Ashley story) she is a close cousin,” Mackenzie said, switching topics a bit. “Someone who I grew up being close to. We’ve always had each others back and she is far older than Josh and I. We used to hang out with her and her ex now husband and let each others kids stay over.”
25.
RIP, Angie
“Life after my moms death has been misery," Mackenzie says candidly. "I haven’t been the same. I probably am not easy to deal with. So Josh started doing what he does best and run from the situation. He owns a business and started picking up on work to bring home more money which he did. But then started obsessively buying things to keep him busy. Like we have a fishing boat, got a trailer to start a lawn care business, and a four wheeler. All In a few months time."
26.
There Were Ups, but Mostly Downs
Continued Mackenzie: 2 times this year I have kicked him out of the house just to try to find my sanity. Was it wrong? Sure, I’ll admit that. But lately our relationship has literally been sleeping under the same roof and loving our kids. He says to me all the time ‘I’m just here until you find someone and I will leave,’ so we both know it was coming to an end but being together for 11 years it was just so hard.”
27.
Just Sadness... All Around
“But neither of us are happy,” Mackenzie outlined. “This is not Mackenzie. I am fun, loud, motivated, outgoing. And I am not even a joy to be around for others.”
28.
How Did She Discover His Cheating?
“Long story short I pulled his phone records and found he had been texting and calling a number more than necessary. And it was my cousin. My heart sank more than ever and that’s when I chose that we were done for good and posted the status.”
29.
How Have Her Loved Ones Reacted?
"My family being very close did not know how to take it. Josh and Ashley both say that a lot of them were chatting about a hair cut, and she was going through Josh to get some anxiety meds from his brother, and that Josh would come to her to talk about our problems and ask her advice."
30.
What Really Went on with Her Cousin?
"“Idk," McKee says. "But I’m tired of laying in bed and wondering. I shouldn’t even have to wonder or worry. I feel betrayed by my own family and things will never be the same."
31.
Josh Failed Me!
"Josh’s job was to hold me together and selfishly he was thinking about himself. He could have handled my behavior in a whole new way. Go to a preacher, a therapist. But NOT my cousin."
32.
Better Days Ahead?
“I am excited for my future," McKee says. "I have a good career and although I don’t have my family put together, I truly believe God is going to heal me and let me see why this is happening.”
33.
Prayers Up!
“I pray for Josh,” she added. “He obviously has issues in life. I pray he finds someone who will be nice to me and good for him and to my kids. I pray I find someone who loves the Lord as I do. Who will value me and I won’t ever have these feelings of insecurity or wondering why I’m unloveable again.”
34.
In Conclusion?
“God is writing my story,” Mackenzie said to wrap up, “although it isn’t exactly what I had wanted.”