Mackenzie McKee: I Caught My Husband Banging My Cousin! Our Marriage is OVER!

These are very tough times for Teen Mom OG fan favorite Mackenzie McKee. In so many different and tragic ways.
Fans recall that last December, Mackenzie lost her mother, Angie Douthit, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Around that time, the mother of three was trying to repair her strained relationship with her husband, Josh McKee.
Josh had been caught cheating on Mackenzie several months before her mother's passing, leading to a temporary split.
Now, it looks as though the split may be permanent, as she's threatened before but never quite followed through with.
Why? Well, Mackenzie says she caught Josh sleeping around again, this time with one of her own family members.
Crazy, right? And we know this because shockingly, Mackenzie has decided to air all of her dirty laundry in public.
Take a look ... and fasten your seatbelts:
Calling It Quits
After appearing on 16 & Pregnant and later Teen Mom 3 in its inaugural (and only) season, Mackenzie McKee got married in 2013. Now she says her marriage to Josh McKee, the father of her children, is officially over. And for real this time.
Busted!
McKee has never been shy about taking to social media, whether it's sharing her emotions about her mother's courageous cancer fight, or fighting battles with her estranged partner. Like clockwork, she took to Facebook today to reveal, in no uncertain terms, that she caught Josh having an affair with her cousin.
Letting It All Out
Mackenzie, who is only 25 years old, has been through enough drama for a woman twice her age, capped with this latest insanity. She absolutely destroyed her cheating soon-to-be-ex-husband with a lengthy Facebook post that reads as follows:
But She Does Deserve Pity
"I know many have it worse than me. This isn't a pity party. Life has thrown me some huge curve balls. Idk how I've made it here."
Angry Mack
“Obviously the world knows Josh had an affair last year, and then months later repurposed promising he changed and got ‘saved.’”
Doing It For Ange
She said it was her mother, who was battling for her life at the time, that played a role in her choice to take him back. “It really made my mom happy and I chose to forgive and trust God," Mackenzie writes.
A Memorable Farewell
“She was so happy for him and her last words to him were ‘I’m so proud of you, pray for me.’” Rest in peace, Angie. One can only imagine what she would think if she were here to read what her daughter has to say about the situation now.
Tragedy Strikes
Continues the mother of Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs: “Then in December, I was already in deep pain and had to watch her take her last breath. And Josh was there for me until two weeks later things changed."
Mind Games
“All of the sudden, I was a freak for crying and being depressed. I would lay in bed and wonder why I was so crazy because that’s what he made me feel like."
Absentee Spouse
“And then life slowly turned into him working all day, coming home to shower and fishing all night.”
The Investigation
Plenty of guys work a lot and go fishing, but Mackenzie had a feeling something wasn't right. "So yesterday i made the random decision to pull joshes [sic] call and text logs," she writes.
The Outcome
"To find out that one week after my mom died ‘when he started leaving and changing his behavior’ to find he was texting a woman 3-600 times per month and calling her on these nights he was ‘fishing’ until 3am.”
History Repeats Itself ... With a Twist
“Obviously another affair," she writes, sadly having been down this road before. "So I go to call the number and it was my close cousin Ashley."
Double Whammy
She doesn't know the details, or she isn't sharing them all with us now. Perhaps that's a story for another time. But McKee writes that, understandably, this was doubly devastating: “What all went on? I don’t know. My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her."
A Horrible Husband
“I have cried until my eyes were swollen shut," Mackenzie laments, adding that "I am in utter shock. I’m now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been."
Living a Lie
“He has been a lie and how can you watch your wife lose her mom and make these decisions.”
Enough Is Enough
“Today is the day I walk away," Mackenzie vowed toward the end of her post, indicating that perhaps, unlike previous times in which she's been at or near her breaking point, this is it for the couple's marriage.
Thoughts and Prayers
“Pray for me, that I can function, feel worthy again and find hope."
A Hard Road Ahead
Mackenzie is young and knows how to hustle and put in work to make ends meet. She'll be fine, as a woman. But this is bigger than that. It's all about Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs. "Pray for my kids, I always wanted my family to work so they don’t have to live in two different houses."
A Sad Mystery
“I was 100% committed to Josh and so much I don’t understand,” a heartbroken Mackenzie concluded.
Sharing Her Pain
Hundreds of fans have expressed their support for Mackenzie via comments on her Facebook post after she blindsided everyone with this news.
Unthinkable
In just the past six months, Mackenzie has lost her mother, her marriage, and a relationship with a family member whom she had previously described as one of her best friends.
All Thrown Away
As we said, Mackenzie and Josh married in 2013. They have been dating on and off since 2009, when she was just 14 years old, and they have three kids together.
Keeping Mum
Not surprisingly, Josh has yet to comment publicly on the allegations against him.
Hard Times
Our thoughts go out to Mackenzie and her kids during this immensely difficult time. Think the breakup will last this time? Should it?