Maci Bookout: Ryan Edwards is DEFINITELY Back on Drugs!

The sad saga of Ryan Edwards has made for one of the most compelling storylines in the history of the Teen Mom franchise.
In the past three years, Ryan has been arrested numerous times, and he's been to rehab twice.
Ryan missed the birth of his son while seeking treatment.
He seemed to hit rock bottom when he was arrested and imprisoned yet again just a few short weeks later.
And yet, now it seems that Ryan may have to sink even lower before he's able to kick the habit for good.
On this week's episode of Teen Mom OG, Ryan arrived at his son's birthday party, and according to Maci Bookout, he was "100 percent not sober."
The question now is -- what action will Maci take to protect her son?
Take a look:
1.
Under the Influence?
When Ryan Edwards arrived at son Bentley's birthday party on this week's episode of Teen Mom OG, he appeared to be less than sober. And Maci Bookout was the first to take notice.
2.
Fashionably Late
Ryan and wife Mackenzie Standifer showed up late, missing important parts of the celebration. And the red flags continued from there.
3.
Anti-Social-Distancing
Maci and her husband have a restraining order against Ryan, so they maintained a safe distance from him at all times.
4.
Seeing the Signs
But even from several hundred feet away, Maci says she could tell something was amiss.
5.
Sad Situation
"Even though Ryan and I kept our distance and didn't speak at Bentley's party, something seemed off and now I'm concerned," Maci said in a voice-over.
On social media, viewers were split as to whether or not Ryan was showing signs of inebriation. But none of those fans know him as well as Maci.
7.
A Painful Struggle
To her credit, Maci never seems to take any pleasure in her ex's struggles. Quite the opposite, in fact.
8.
A Difficult Decision
Maci clearly wants Bentley to have a relationship with his father. However, it seems she's not sure if there's a safe way for him to do so.
9.
Opening Up
Speaking with a friend the following day, Maci said she'd seen Ryan "look better" in the past.
10.
Cause For Concern
"It's the first time I've seen him since he got out of jail that, in my opinion, he was 100% not sober," she said.
11.
Assessing the Damage
"He didn't talk to me, but I didn't expect him to because of the restraining order," she added.
12.
In Need of Assistance?
Maci went on to complain that she's not in a position to do anything about Ryan's struggles, but she wishes that someone in his inner circle would offer assistance.
13.
The Vicious Cycle
"I just felt like the cycle's starting all over again. I just wish that someone that's close to him would say, 'Do you need more help?' and tell him it's okay if you do," she told her friend.
14.
The Ticking Clock
"If the last year didn't change anything, then the clock is ticking even faster at this point," she added.
15.
A Frightening Prediction
"He won't hit rock bottom until there's nothing for him to come back to," Maci suggested.
16.
Tough Love
When her friend suggested that Ryan's current circumstances might be too comfortable, Maci agreed. "He'll have to lose everything," she said.
17.
Off the Wagon?
Among fans, the question of whether or not Ryan is back on drugs has been hotly debated on social media,
18.
Lack of Evidence
The fact remains that at no point in last night's episode did we see Ryan use drugs.
19.
The Old Habits
We did, however, see some of the volatility that defined Ryan's years of substance abuse, such as when he argued with his father over whether or not he should attend Bentley's birthday party.
20.
Conflict With Larry
"It just blew my mind with dad having an attitude toward me because I was trying to be on the safe side," Ryan complained to Mackenzie.
21.
Playing Favorites?
"I just got so upset. I'm just tired of everybody kissing her ass," he said of his parents' attitude toward Maci.
22.
A Crossroads
Of course, at the end of the day, it's only Maci who can decide what's best for her son.
23.
Bentley In the Middle
Due to Ryan's many, many brushes with the law, Maci basically holds all the power with regard to custody, but she does seem to want Bentley to have a father in his life.
24.
Tough Call
However, the boy's safety comes first, and Maci will likely continue to keep Ryan at bay as long as he's showing signs of using.
25.
An Untenable Situation
It's unclear what the future holds for Bentley, but sadly, it looks as though he'll remain caught in the middle of a never-ending conflict between his parents.