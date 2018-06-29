Little People, Big World: The Roloffs' Shocking Scandals... REVEALED!

The Roloffs are not the Kardashians.

We mostly tune in to Little People, Big World on a weekly basis because we want to see a bunch of relatives interact who basically just enjoy each other's company.

They don't fight. They don't exploit each other. There's very little drama and almost no controversy.

ALMOST, we said.

Over the years, various members of this close-knit family have had run-ins with the law, clashes with social media users and also taken part in other scandalous affairs that may come as a surprise.

We still love Matt, Amy and company.

As you are about to find out, however, they are not perfect. Far from it...