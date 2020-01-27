Leah Messer to Fans: Y'all Wanna Help My Cult Brainwash Some Teens?

As we've previously reported, it appears that Leah Messer has joined a cult.

We don't mean she's been going to church five times a week or that she recently got really into CrossFit.

We mean Leah has joined an organization that has all the hallmarks of a full-blown, literal cult.

The situation has gotten so bad that Kailyn Lowry has attempted to intervene, but as is so often the case with this sort of thing, the more resistance she experiences, the more Leah doubles down on her troubling behavior.

And now, it seems she's getting her most vulnerable fans involved.

Take a look: