Leah Messer: Selling Diet Tea to Support Her New Life as a Cult Member?

Leah Messer might not be as widely despised Jenelle Evans or Farrah Abraham, but recent events in her life have made her one of the least-popular stars of the Teen Mom franchise.

As you may have heard, there's reason to believe that Leah has joined a cult.

Not only that, she's been accused of attempting to recruit her fans to join the "program," which seems to designed to separate gullible people from their money.

With all that bad press, you might think Leah wouldn't kick off the new year by trying to sell her fans a controversial diet plan, but remarkably, that's exactly what she's done.

Take a look: