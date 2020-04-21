Leah Messer: My Mom Forced Me to Have Sex With a Much Older Boy During "Spin the Bottle"!!

The release of Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer's memoir has been jarring, to say the least.

Fans have become aware that Leah's past is even more painful than they ever realized.

The mother of three daughters also revealed for the first time publicly that she aborted Jeremy Calvert's baby and nearly took her own life afterward.

Heavy stuff, to put it mildly. And that wasn't even all of it.

In the book, Leah opens up about her addictions, stating that there were times when she was so high she didn't even realize she was on camera.

Leah also says that as a young teen, she was put in situations that most of us could never fathom. Like beating up some girl in a real-life fight club.

Or performing sex acts with an older boy, with her mom's knowledge, and even encouragement. Yes, this is the kind of upbringing the MTV star had.

Please be warned that the following article contains graphic descriptions of childhood sexual trauma. But it's important that her story be heard.