Leah Messer Opens Up About Addiction: I Almost Killed Myself!

Remember a few seasons back on Teen Mom 2 when Leah Messer was really, really struggling?

If you've kept up with the show, we're specifically talking about the season where she literally nodded off while holding a baby.

Although she maintained for a while that her problems (and even her trip to rehab) were due to anxiety, she's since admitted that she was dealing with a drug addiction during that time.

Now, in a new interview, she's giving even more details about what happened and what went down.

And her story is darker than we ever realized ...