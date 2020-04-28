Leah Messer: My Mom Made Me Lie About My Abortion!

Leah Messer's debut memoir doesn't hit stores until next week, but already, the revelations contained within its pages are making tabloid headlines.

In the book, Leah opens up about her addiction to opioids, as well as the many other challenges she's faced in her young life.

One of the most controversial excerpts addresses the topic of Leah's abortion, which she claimed at the time was a miscarriage,

Now, in a new interview with People magazine, Leah discusses exactly why she chose to lie to fans about this painful chapter in her life.

Take a look: