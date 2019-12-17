Leah Messer: Already In Love With New Costa Rican Boyfriend?

Leah Messer is no fan of the single life.

Leah has been divorced twice, and she's usually pretty quick to move right into a new relationship after a breakup.

Just a few weeks ago, it looked as though Messer was on the verge of getting back together with Jeremy Calvert.

Unfortunately, the relationship quickly fizzled -- but Leah didn't waste any time grieving about it.

Instead, she followed in her sister's footsteps and moved on with a new dude from an exotic locale.

Take a look: