Leah Messer: Already In Love With New Costa Rican Boyfriend?

by at .

Leah Messer is no fan of the single life.

Leah has been divorced twice, and she's usually pretty quick to move right into a new relationship after a breakup.

Just a few weeks ago, it looked as though Messer was on the verge of getting back together with Jeremy Calvert.

Unfortunately, the relationship quickly fizzled -- but Leah didn't waste any time grieving about it.

Instead, she followed in her sister's footsteps and moved on with a new dude from an exotic locale.

Take a look:

1. Moving On

Moving On
Leah Messer has already moved on from Jeremy Calvert. And she's making no effort to hide her latest relationship.

2. A Tough Decision

A Tough Decision
For a while there, it looked as though Leah and Jeremy were on the verge of a reconciliation, but it seems Messer decided the continual back-and-forth might be confusing for their daughter.

3. Done For Now

Done For Now
So maybe they'll give it another try someday. But for now, Adalynn's parents have gone their separate ways.

4. Skipping the Country

Skipping the Country
And the direction that Leah decided to go in is way, way south.

5. The Trip Takers

The Trip Takers
Leah and her sister, Victoria, have now taken several trips to Costa Rica together. Of course, there's good reason for that.

6. The Ultimate Souvenir

The Ultimate Souvenir
During their first trip to the Central American nation, Victoria made the acquaintance of a young man whom she'll never forget.

Wait! There's more Leah Messer: Already In Love With New Costa Rican Boyfriend?! Just click "Next" below:

Show Comments
Star:
Leah Messer
Tag:
Celebrity Gossip
Related Photos:
Leah Messer Slideshows, Celebrity Gossip Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:

Leah Messer Biography

Leah Messer Calvert Picture
Leah Messer stars on Teen Mom 2. That's on MTV. She's married to her baby daddy Corey Simms, which makes her relatively unique and stable... More »
Full Name
Leah Messer

Leah Messer

Leah Messer Photos

Leah Calvert on the Phone
Leah Messer and Daughters on Halloween
Leah Messer with Kailyn Lowry
Kailyn Lowry with Leah Messer
Leah Messer on the Phone
Leah Messer: Photoshopped?

Leah Messer Videos

Leah Messer Cult Video: What in Gawd's Name is Going On Here?!
Leah Messer Cult Video: What in Gawd's Name is Going On Here?!
Jeremy Calvert Asks Leah Messer On a Date
Jeremy Calvert Asks Leah Messer On a Date
Leah Messer to Young Moms: THIS Is How You Deal With Baby Daddy Drama!
Leah Messer to Young Moms: THIS Is How You Deal With Baby Daddy Drama!