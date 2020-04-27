Lauren Comeau: Scamming Teen Mom Fans with Pyramid Scheme?!

How much do you actually know about Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin's fiancée and the mother of his youngest child?

Probably not too much, right?

You might know that she was involved in a love ... well, not a triangle, because there were four people involved, so a love square maybe? How does that work?

Anyway, she was one of three women that Javi was juggling at once a couple of years ago, so you probably remember that.

And there's a good chance you remember that time that he cheated on her with some girl in their home while she was sleeping in another room.

But what you might not know too much about is how she does her part in supporting the family.

So let's talk about it ... because it's pretty sketchy.